Out basketball power couple head to Olympics together

Australian basketball power couple Anneli Maley and Marena Whittle have qualified for the Olympics and hope to make history on the podium together.

Anneli and Marena play together on Australia’s 3×3 basketball team. The emerging sport is a fast-paced variation of basketball, played with just three players on each team on a half-court.

Australia’s 3×3 basketball team, the Gangurrus, are our first to qualify for the Olympic Games, kicking off in Paris later this month.

Anneli Maley and Marena Whittle, who’ve been together for five years, got engaged last year.

But first, the basketball power couple are off to the City of Love to go for gold together – they reckon they’re in with a shot at a medal – and the pair want to be as visible as possible in the process.

“I get to go to the Olympics with my person,” Anneli told The Guardian.

“How cool is it that we get to be that example for the younger girls and boys who get to see that representation on an Olympic stage?

“Hopefully seeing us at the Olympics can put them at ease and help in some way.”

She added, “There’s such a stigma that you can’t play with your partner, especially in women’s basketball.

“I did an interview and someone’s like, ‘How often do you argue?’ and we don’t.

“She’s my teammate, when we’re on the court I’m a professional athlete, and so is she.

‘There were no role models’

Marena Whittle said, “Growing up, in the Opals or even in WNBL teams, I never really heard of couples, like visible couples. There were no role models.”

“If it was flipped on its head, and it was about the men, it would be something really awesome to talk about if guys are openly gay and having relationships with each other and dating.

“But we’re not seeing that yet.”

The 2024 Paris Olympics kicks off with the Opening Ceremony, broadcast in Australia on Nine on Saturday, July 27.

