‘Our Venue’: A safe event for all women 

A lack of safe and welcoming events for all women was the inspiration for Donna ‘Popey’ Pope to start her own.

In the past, Popey worked behind the bar at a number of Brisbane venues and said that there was never a shortage of space for gay women to go.

However, as the years have gone by, those spaces have all gradually disappeared.

“While chatting with my friends one weekend I thought ‘what are we doing?,” Popey explained.

“So many of us were just staying in over the weekend, so I thought I’d start an event myself.”

With that, the inspiration for Our Venue was born. A space where all women are invited to come and spend time with their female partners and friends, meet some new people or have a dance and a drink in a safe and welcoming environment.

“I really want to see more women feel like they have somewhere to go,” Popey said.

“I know we’re all on our phones and connecting with each other that way, but I think having a specific event for the community is still really important.”

An inclusive event for all women

While Popey said that the event is open to anyone who identifies as a woman, it is also open to women from outside the LGBTQIA+ community.

“While I’m sure it will be mostly the LGBTQIA+ community attending, allies are also welcome,” Popey said.

“We actually had a lady attend one of our first events and while speaking with her she had mentioned that she was a straight lady who had been involved in a violent relationship. This was her first foray back out into nightlife, where she felt safe.”

While Popey has high hopes for Our Venue and wants to ensure its long-term success, like all queer events- the success of Our Venue’s Women’s Only Nights relies entirely on community support.

“Our Venue” has a dance floor, bar, meals as well as quieter spaces to go and have a chat. DJ Megan will also be there playing a vast array of music to suit everyone’s taste.

The next Women’s Only Night by Our Venue is on July 13. A $20 cash only door entry charge is required to help cover the cost of the event.

All women are welcome. Hope to see you there.

Event: Women’s Only Night

Where: Australian National Hotel- 867 Stanley St, Woolloongabba

When: July 13 from 7PM

Notes: There is parking at the venue if required.

