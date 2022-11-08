Our top 5 most anticipated Sydney WorldPride parties!

With Sydney WorldPride quickly approaching, we’ve picked out some of the hottest parties for you and your 10,000 new friends to keep your eye on in 2023!

Oxford Street Party as part of Pride Villages (March 4-5)

For 9 days from 24 February, Crown Street will be closed between Oxford and Campbell Streets, as will Riley Street between Oxford and Goulburn Streets.

The area will become home to daily stalls, performances, dining. As well as a place to connect with friends and family in between WorldPride events.

To mark the final weekend of WorldPride, Oxford Street will also be closed for once-in-a-lifetime street party, all the way from Liverpool Street to Flinders Street.

This will be in addition to the annual Oxford Street closure for the Mardi Gras Parade, which will be on the 25th of February.

Bondi Beach Party ( –

For one day only, the jewel of Sydney will become the city’s hottest club for 12,000 people.

Set at the edge of Bondi Beach, you’ll need a lifesaver to recover from seven hours of fabulous partying with the global queer community.

Dance from day through to dusk and night and feel the sea breeze on your face. The beach stage will transform from camp pop fun, to fire and house through to heaving electro unity.

As the beat travels out into the South Pacific, keep your eyes peeled as special pop-up performances surround you.

Bring your whole self to the sea – all colours of the rainbow are welcome at the beach.

Domain Dance Party (Feb 26)

It’s time to dance! Across 7 hours of party, Domain Dance Party will be the biggest LGBTQIA+ circuit event Australia has ever seen.

In the open-air surrounds of The Domain, international superstar Kelly Rowland will join the best local and international DJs.

As the balmy summer sun sets on the Sydney skyline, queer lovelies and circuit house machines will dance themselves into the second week of WorldPride.

From dancers onstage, to surprise acts around you, this will be a gay ol’ feast for the eyes and ears.

Pride Amplified Parties

Pride Amplified is an open access program for LGBTQIA+ arts, culture, community, experiences and parties happening during the Sydney WorldPride 2023 festival season.

They will also be hosting a range of parties, including:

In the Dark Presents – The White Party (24 February)

POOF DOOF – Big Gay Pool Party (3 March)

Pride & Joy Sydney – Neon Nite! (3 March)

GAYM Entertainment – Saints & Sinners Ball (1 March)

Mardi Gras Paradiso Pool Party (

We’re turning up the heat as the world comes together at the iconic ivy Pool for Paradiso Pool Party.

The hottest ticket on our festival calendar, Paradiso Pool Party sees locals, tourists and Mardi Gras faithfuls gather under the swaying palm trees to the sounds of our country’s best DJs.

Make a splash, cocktail in hand, as the sun sets on our most famous rooftop pool. Head down to Changeroom where we’re going bigger and longer to bring you the ultimate Sydney city experience.

For flights, accommodation and tickets visit sydneyworldpride.com/travel- providers/

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.