Our top 10 picks from Sydney WorldPride Arts in 2023!

Sydney WorldPride Festival Creative Director Dan Clarke released a statement last week alongside the release of the full WorldPride Arts programme, including 68 cultural events, 50 of which are world premieres.

“It is a huge privilege to be showcasing such diversity, creativity and artistic talent as part of Sydney WorldPride, with performers and artists hailing from across Australia and around the world,” Clarke says.

“From the beginning, it was important for us to represent a multiplicity of voices, experiences, cultural backgrounds and ages. We have been overwhelmed by the interest and support we have received from Sydney’s arts and cultural institutions.

“From powerful theatre and rousing music to playful exhibitions and fabulous drag, the Sydney WorldPride Arts program gives locals and visitors alike the opportunity, the experience the wonderful creativity of the LGBTQIA+ community.”

With this in mind, QNews has compiled a list of our most anticipated show-casings of artistic and creative talents.

Spanning 30 years of practice, Embracing Shadows will focus on themes of female identity and racial injustice.

These themes are enduringly explored in Dickens’s reflections on Australian culture.

The exhibition will also bring together key bodies of work for the first time, including Hot Thing (1995), Sheila’s Downunder (2002), Black Madonna (2009), Workhorse (2015) and Bound (2016).

As well as select works from the Dickensian Circus and Country Show series (2020-2021).

Embracing Shadows will also premiere Disastrous, a series created following the record-breaking floods that devastated Dickens’ home region of the Northern Rivers in early 2022.

Braving Time is a queer exhibition that celebrates the work of artists who identify as part of the Australian LGBTQIA+ community.

This significant exhibition has been curated by Richard Perram OAM for the National Art School in celebration of Sydney WorldPride in 2023.

The artists represented in the exhibition celebrate the diverse voices of LGBTQIA+ people in contemporary Australian society.

The exhibition is also a reflection of the breadth of genders and sexualities within the community.

Together the artists in Braving Time acknowledge the many struggles as well as the triumphs of Australia’s LGBTQIA+ communities.

In Dylan Mooney’s Still here and thriving series, five large-format portraits focus on love in queer communities.

These portraits deftly illustrate the issues affecting Mooney’s lived experience in ways that are poignant and relevant.

Here, the artist narrates his personal experience as a proud queer Indigenous man. Subjects stand proudly and defiantly, gazing out at the viewer.

Identity, desire, and representation are brought together to promote the discussion of art.

Particularly, discussions that include acknowledgment of works created by members of groups that have often been overlooked or under-represented in the broader art world.

Behind the Zip is a curated, free, multi-media exhibition of Drag King materials, photographic collections, video art and object installations.

Sexy and Kerrie create a visual timeline that will be activated by QR Codes linked to a website.

Through this, a collection of interviews of national Drag Kings from around Australia will be accessed.

The show also features A Drag King panel hosted by broadcaster Kerrie Stanley (ABC Mardi Gras special 2020-21).

This panel engages past and current performers in an intergenerational conversation about their craft.

This will involve their process of envisioning, creating and presenting cross-gendered performances, as well as a discussion on creating spaces for Drag Kings.

Panellists include Sexy Galexy (NSW/WA), Bumpy Favell (VIC), Tricky Boombang and Rock Hard (QLD).

The outcome of a two-week creative development residency with some of Australia’s most exciting LGBTQIA+ artists with disability working in contemporary culture.

A groundbreaking collaboration culminating in two supercharged nights of accessible performance. Be witness to lived experience, a disability-led revolution starts today!

Drawing on shared lived experiences, artists are at the centre of the program.

Ground Zero will premiere these new ideas in front of a live audience as an act of self-defiance.

Our job is also to provide practical solutions to enable a nuanced approach to accessibility and inclusion.

An exciting workshop for queer youth hosted by Inner West Council and brought to you by the Kiki House of Silky.

The workshop will also be featuring international icons and legends from the House of West.

Go on a deep dive into vogue and ballroom origins.

Find your essence by learning the foundations and elements of this art.

Express yourself on the ballroom floor with your new moves and effects created with top Australian queer designers.

Feminist icon and pop provocateur, Peaches performs her seminal electroclash album The Teaches of Peaches.

Performing it in full to celebrate its 20th anniversary, Peaches will turn the stage at City Recital Hall into her personal playground of outrage and provocation.

Through music, art, film, theatre, television, and books, she has upended stereotypes and embraced taboos.

All the while challenging social norms and patriarchal power structures.

She also has an enduring legacy of championing LGBTQIA+ rights and issues of gender and sexual identity with biting wit and fearless originality.

KING is a music-dance collaboration between award-winning Australian director/choreographer Shaun Parker, internationally renowned Bulgarian-born vocalist Ivo Dimchev, and nine outstanding dancers also.

The performance is set in a fantastical realm that is a part elite cocktail bar and part jungle.

It interrogates the power systems that oppress and hinder the natural development of male sexuality and identity in a biting, yet humorous theatrical experience.

Parker’s highly physical and articulate choreographic world in KING intertwines with the scorching live-sung narration of Dimchev’s deconstructed operatic and cabaret-esque vocals.

The key protagonist and archetype in KING are observed as a naked man.

Through this, the audience also witnesses the male body as a commodity for anthropological observation.

Award-winning artist Mo’Ju joins forces with the Sydney Symphony in a special Sydney WorldPride 2023 event.

Experience their electrifying music, including brand new tracks from their upcoming album, live at the iconic Sydney Opera House, Concert Hall.

A third-culture kid of Wiradjuri and Filipino blood, Mo’Ju’s music is raw and also deeply personal.

Their lyrics also speak to the highs and lows of the soul in a way that has cemented their place as one of Australia’s most exciting contemporary artists.

In this concert, their rich, distinctive vocals and Soul-RnB-Funk sound truly shine, as they unite with the full power of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra.

Experience Mo’Ju live on stage at the Sydney Opera House in this special performance for one unforgettable night only.

The Queer is Not for Sale is an exploration of the ethics of queer memoir in a capitalist literary culture.

It also explores the dilemma many queer writers face in deciding how much of themselves they are willing to reveal.

This is a panel discussion with queer writers of literary memoirs and self-exploratory poetry also.

It will focus on works that are ‘authentic’ and ‘vulnerable’ in their excavation of the self.

It will also explore the tension between authenticity and capitalism and the complex relationship between writers and publishers.

