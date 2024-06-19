Our Queer History Museum arrives at Nathalia

Our Queer History Museum’s next stop is at The G.R.A.I.N. Store in Nathalia for Pride Month!

The Our Queer History Museum project is a collaboration between regional LGBTQIA+ young people and elders to capture and showcase their lived histories.

As part of this, artworks and information banners were created to highlight ‘our’ queer history.

Our Queer History Museum is made up of 6 different portable displays, each representing a time period in history; starting from early 1900s, until present day.

Each display includes information on a pull-up banner about LGBTQIA+ history from that time period, such as laws, major pride events and important people who lived in that time. Each display is decorated with furniture, and decor from that decade.

To celebrate pride month, the exhibit in now showing at Nathalia.

Our Queer History Museum Event Information

Where: The G.R.A.I.N. Store- 24 Blake Street, Nathalia, Victoria

Dates: June 19-29 | Open Wed, Fri & Sat ONLY

Time: 11.00am – 4.00pm

Access information:

The venue has a step upon entry, which does not have a ramp. There is a ramp available through the back entrance, to access this, please ask a volunteer on-site for assistance. There are 2 all gender bathrooms on site only. The space is relatively quiet, however large trucks may drive past the venue and can create quiet some noise. The space has varied lighting, but is well lit. There will be volunteers or staff on site from The G.R.A.I.N. Store. Exhibitions are spaces you can move around and enjoy witho0ut conversation, You can also ask questions or talk to others if you wish to. Enjoy the space however you like.



