Our prediction for 2023: the year of the Barbie

It doesn’t take a crystal ball to see Barbie will have a massive impact on 2023. Unless Vladimir Putin unleashes a nuclear holocaust before July 21, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will inspire hordes of pink-attired bottle-blonde look-a-likes.

Oh yes. There’s a princess in every girl (or boy).

While the world already endures plague proportions of influencers who spent small fortunes to look like Barbie or Ken, more are inevitable. Gird your loins, folks. Prepare for a Barbie, Barbie World.

Probably also, countless cover versions of Aqua’s 1997 hit ‘Barbie Girl’. (Sadly, the movie will not include the song. Mattel, the doll’s manufacturer, originally sued over the song lyrics allegedly portraying the doll as a sex object.🤣No kidding. However, in 2009, the company used the song, with modified lyrics, in an advertising campaign.)

Hopefully, manufacturers have replenished stocks of pink dye since the previous rush during the Paris Hilton mania of the earlier 2000s. And peroxide. Prepare for hair in every glorious shade of blonde from Sucked Mango to Trump Lemon.

The teaser trailer

Warner Bros just released the first teaser video for the 2023 movie which starts with a homage to Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Helen Mirren (she’s apparently a Barbie girl) provides the sombre voice-over.

“Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls, but the dolls have always and forever been baby dolls, until…”

Matthew Gaydos helpfully posted a side-by-side comparison of the Barbie trailer with 2001: A Space Odyssey on Twitter.

Come on, Barbie, let’s go party.

Also: Rebel Wilson and friends celebrate Halloween in Ken and Barbie drag.

Mattel honours lesbian soccer star Amy Wambach with her own Barbie doll.

