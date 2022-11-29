Our pick of places to stay for Sydney WorldPride 2023

With WorldPride closer than ever, QNews is here to remind you that if you haven’t locked down accommodation yet – now’s the time to do so!

Sydney is a bustling city, brimming with culture throughout their many unique neighbourhoods.

And whether you want to be right by the beach, inner suburbia, or right at the centre of the city – there are many options for affordable accommodation.

We’ve teamed up with Sydney WorldPride to recommend the best locations to accommodate your festivities in 2023.

Darlinghurst & Surry Hills

Looking to stay right in the middle of the action? The inner city suburbs of Darlinghurst and Surry Hills are divided by Oxford Street, home to the annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and many of the city’s best gay venues.

Surry Hills was recently voted by Time Out as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world, and there are wonderful boutique hotels along with some of the city’s most loved bars and restaurants.

Kings Cross and Potts Point

Just a little further north from Darlinghurst are Kings Cross and Potts Point, two more of Sydney’s traditionally queer suburbs.

The area is historically a party precinct, and has a fabulous history of adult entertainment and nightlife, stretching back to the 1930s.

It has mellowed a little in recent years, but there are still fabulous nights out to be had here.

Central Business District

If you’re looking for five-star luxury, start your search in the CBD.

There are plenty of pockets worth considering – you could stay at the Sydney Harbour Marriott Hotel at Circular Quay if you want to be within a stone’s throw of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge.

Or, stay right on the Bridge’s doorstep at the stunning Pier One Sydney Harbour, which sits out over the water.

The Sheraton Grand Sydney Hyde Park is ideally located for walking to many of Sydney WorldPride’s biggest events.

For the more budget conscious, Four Points by Sheraton Sydney, Central Park is right in the heart of Chippendale.

And, you can easily walk to Surry Hills, the city and Glebe. You’re also only a short bus ride to the inner west gay-bourhoods.

Inner West

Sydney’s Inner West is known as a hub for alternative queer culture.

With great bars and restaurants, vintage shops, and plenty of left-of-centre live performance, there’s endless opportunities to explore.

Stay around Newtown and Enmore for more affordable accommodation and fast, easy access to the city via public transport.

By the Water

If you can’t resist the siren song of the ocean (and who could blame you?) there are plenty of wonderful hotels around the city’s beaches.

Coogee and Bondi Beaches both have a range of options to suit different budgets still within reach of WorldPride events.

Or, if you don’t mind a 40-minute commute to the gay-bourhood, you could also head all the way north to Manly, where you’ll find relaxed beach accommodation.

Plan and book now at sydneyworldpride.com

