Our gay rugby clubs are off to Canada to play for Bingham Cup

Players from Australia’s four gay and inclusive rugby clubs have headed overseas to Ottawa, Canada for this year’s Bingham Cup.

Known as the World Cup of gay rugby, the biennial Bingham Cup is the world’s largest amateur rugby tournament, with players from 20 countries.

The 10th biennial tournament is the first time the event has been on since 2018. Ottawa was originally named host city for 2020, but the tournament was postponed as a result of the pandemic.

At last, host club the Ottawa Wolves and Canadians teams from Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver will welcome 148 other teams from 83 clubs from all over the world.

The Bingham Cup kicked off at the weekend, with the rugby beginning on Thursday (August 18). The Grand Final decider is on August 21.

Australia’s gay and inclusive rugby clubs the Brisbane Hustlers, the Sydney Convicts, the Melbourne Chargers and the Perth Rams have fundraised all year for their 2022 Bingham Cup campaigns.

Before the tournament, players from all four of the Australian clubs showed off their Bingham Cup 2022 kits on social media.

Bingham Cup started in 2002 named after gay rugby hero

The Bingham Cup is named for gay rugby hero Mark Bingham, who played for the San Francisco Fog and perished in the 9/11 terror attacks.

On 9/11, Bingham and three other men fought back against the terrorists who had hijacked their United Airlines flight. The men stormed the cockpit, forcing the plane down in a Pennsylvania field, killing all 44 on board but saving countless other lives.

The next year, the Bingham Cup started in Mark’s memory, bringing teams and clubs together every two years in a celebration of equality, inclusivity and sportsmanship.

Moreover, every other year the four Australian gay rugby clubs and the New Zealand Falcons compete back home in their biennial Purchas Cup tournament.

