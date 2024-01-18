Screen

Our Flag Means Death: Fans campaign to save queer pirate comedy

Our Flag Means Death
Our Flag Means Death. Image: HBO

Fans of queer pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death are campaigning to save the series from cancellation. 

To the dismay of the show’s cult following, Max announced last week that the series had officially been cancelled after two seasons.

Queer fans have particularly resonated with the show’s central romance between “Gentleman Pirate” Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and Edward “Blackbeard” Teach (Taika Waititi).

Creator David Jenkins shared a heartfelt post on Instagram about the show’s cancellation: “I’m very sad I won’t set foot on the Revenge again with my friends, some of whom have become close to family. But I couldn’t be more grateful for being allowed to captain the damn thing in the first place.”

For fans, the cancellation of the series has been met with confusion given the reception from both fans and critics

Currently, Our Flag Means Death has an impressive 94 per cent score among critics and 93 per cent rating with viewers on Rotten Tomatoes.

IN OTHER NEWS: On this day: Is It True What They Say about Sailors?

The series was also the 5th most sought-after show among the combined libraries of HBO and Max. It received “Outstanding” attention in 34 countries, placing it in the top 3 per cent of shows in those nations. At its peak, it reached its highest ranking as the 11th most in-demand series worldwide.

However, in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, HBO CEO Casey Bloys gave fans hope that the series may be able to find a new home: “Nobody likes to cancel a show. But the fact of the matter is the numbers weren’t there for a renewal. But I will say, whenever we cancel a show, if a creator can set it up elsewhere, we support them. That is an option for Our Flag; it didn’t make sense for us but it might be for someone else. We let the producers know if they can find a home, we’ll be supportive of that.”

On X (formerly Twitter) fans are continuing to campaign for a season three, with hopes the series may be picked up by another network.

A fan-led petition also calling for another season currently has over 58,000 signatures.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Sarah Davison

After working in print and radio, Sarah has joined the team at QNews to expand their coverage into South Australia. Sarah has a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology, and a Masters in Journalism, Media, and Communications. Get in touch: sarah@qnews.com.au

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Mike Felix is one of the gay grooms on Married At First Sight Australia
Married At First Sight will show moment a gay groom quits
RuPaul's Drag Race star Princess Poppy trolls the Emmy Awards as a green goblin
RuPaul’s Drag Race queen trolls Emmys in green goblin drag
Jennifer Coolidge Emmy Awards
Jennifer Coolidge thanks ‘all the evil gays’ for Emmy win
Jonathan Bailey in Fellow Travelers
Jonathan Bailey’s tribute after Fellow Travelers award win
Gay actor Matthew Backer is wearing a green shirt pulled up to expose his stomach.
Meet the actor set for stardom in 2024: Matthew Backer
Queer Eye Fab Five in a still from season 8
New Queer Eye trailer previews Bobby Berk’s final season