Our first ‘Drag Race Down Under’ queens will be Ru-vealed at Mardi Gras

The drag queens appearing on the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will be officially revealed at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade this Saturday night.

The inaugural season of the upcoming local spinoff started filming in Auckland in January. It’s coming to streaming service Stan later this year.

On Tuesday Michelle Visage herself posted a video confirming the Ru-veal to Instagram.

“Hello Australia! We all know that you love a big surprise, so we have some major news for you,” she said.

“We will be Ru-vealing the queens of the Stan Original series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under this Saturday… See you then.”

Stan will have its very own “Homecoming Queens” float in the Mardi Gras parade.

The parade float will celebrate the new Drag Race spinoff and reveal the first season’s contestants, who are now back in Australia.

Mardi Gras parade is this Saturday night

Mardi Gras CEO Albert Kruger said RuPaul’s Drag Race is “so much more than dips, glamour and gags.”

“Drag Race has been pioneering queer voices and providing a platform for queer stories in the mainstream for over 10 years,” he said,.

“That sort of visibility goes so far in helping foster understanding and acceptance of LGBTQI+ people all over the world.

“We’re very excited to be helping announce the local queens at Mardi Gras, and showing the rest of the world the talent we have Down Under.”

This Saturday (March 6), the 43rd annual Mardi Gras parade is moving from Sydney’s streets to the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The event is a ticketed event with seated spectators. While Mardi Gras cancelled its afterparty due to COVID-19, singer Rita Ora and other local artists will perform at the Parade.

SBS will broadcast and livestream the Mardi Gras parade on Saturday night.

Spoiler alert! Fans think they know the RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under lineup

The first contingent of Australian queens completed filming the inaugural season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under in February.

Stan previously confirmed RuPaul and Michelle Visage are both judging on the upcoming spinoff.

Everyone else involved in the show – drag queens and other judges – are sworn to secrecy.

But eagle-eyed Drag Race stans think they know. Art Simone (Geelong), Karen from Finance (Melbourne), Maxi Shield (Sydney), Coco Jumbo (Sydney), Jojo Zaho (Newcastle), Etcetera Etcetera (Sydney), and Scarlet Adams (Perth) are allegedly all involved.

Also, across the ditch, New Zealand queens Anita Wigl’it, Elektra Shock and Kita Mean have all taken social media absences.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is arriving in Australia on Stan before the end of the year.

