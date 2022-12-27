Our favourite LGBTQIA+ albums of 2022

2022 has been an absolute shocker. But thankfully, queer creative excellence reached new heights across the music industry.

QNews invites you to celebrate with us some of the LGBTQIA+ albums that helped get us through!

Gemini Rights – Steve Lacy

We support Gemini Rights. We also support Gemini wrongs!

Lacy’s sophomore album marks a monumental stepping stone for this production-prodigy.

Despite being no stranger to the industry, this album feels like Lacy has really come into his own and proven he is a musical force to be reckoned with.

Not only has his lyricism improved vastly compared to his previous efforts, the production quality of Gemini Rights is nothing short of incredible.

With his songs becoming hugely popular on TikTok, Lacy has slowly become the poster boy for Gen-Z break-up anthems, whether he likes it or not (definitely not).

Favourite lyric: “Don’t regret the choice I chose but do regret the mess I made”

Preacher’s Daughter – Ethel Cain

American Gothic, catholic guilt, cannibalism. Ethel Cain has it all.

Steeped in waxy lyrics and sprawling soundscapes of slow indie-rock, Preacher’s Daughter is a road trip love-story-turned-tragedy.

Cain’s debut record is eclectic in every sense of the word. Deep-cut references to underground horror films and David Lynch are weaved across psychedelic country ballads seamlessly.

The music is as grandiose as it is terrifying, Preacher’s Daughter is an endlessly layered story.

Favourite lyric: “Freezer bride, your sweet divine.”

Muna – Muna

Sapphic alt-pop is saving the music industry, and Muna is leading the way.

Muna’s self-titled album is a celebration of queer love set to the sound of pop-perfection.

The warm, pumped-up musicality of this record is primed for the dancefloor. In fact, if Muna is in their “let’s dance and fuck” era, we are right there beside them.

The contributions of the devastatingly charismatic indie ‘It Girl’, Phoebe Bridgers, don’t hurt either.

Favourite lyric: “You see me unfolding a napkin, you see me give it a kiss.”

Big Time – Angel Olsen

Sad lesbian cowgirl anthems are Angel Olsen’s speciality, and on this record she delivers – big time.

After completely reinventing her sound and giving us a masterful collection of orchestrated and powerful ballads on All Mirrors in 2019, Olsen shifts gears for her latest album.

Love and grief is explored across the imagined soundscape of time, revealing the emotional weight of loss.

Olsen’s voice is so incredibly unique, harkening back to the likes of Connie Francis. Her haunting vocals and achingly raw lyrics are a perfect marriage.

Arresting and liberating all at the same time.

Favourite lyric: “I ain’t the past coming back to haunt you, I’m telling you right now.”

Ivory – Omar Apollo

R&B up-and-comer Omar Apollo has all the makings of a star.

Following in the footsteps of fellow members from the music industry’s heartbroken-queer-boys club: Steve Lacy, Kevin Abstract and Frank Ocean, Apollo’s charm shines through on this record.

Alt-R&B is already such a rich genre of music, and Omar Apollo’s interpretation of the genre is spellbinding.

The record knows when it needs to pick up and when it needs to slow down, and the transition back and forth is magical.

Favourite lyric: “Love me like I’m gonna die.”

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You – Big Thief

Adrianne Lenker might be one of the greatest songwriters of this generation.

Big Thief never miss – if anything, the band get better with each release. DNWMIBIY is the proof in the pudding.

The mouthful of a title reflects the scale of the record: a behemoth effort which spans over double-discs.

This room allows the band to venture into some experimental territory, which works for the most part. Though some moments of the records feel slightly overstuffed, it’s self-justifying.

At it’s best, however, DNWMIBIY possesses the lyrical, instrumental, musical genius which we’ve come to know and love of Big Thief.

Favourite lyric: “You are the river of light, who I love, that I sing to in the belly of the empty night.”

Honourable mention: Renaissance – Beyoncé

The Q in LGBTQIA+ stand for Queen Bey, right?

Renaissance was one of the most heart-felt, sincere love letters to the queer community to come from a straight woman in recent history.

The intersection of disco and house music has been a cultural cornerstone for Black queer musicians for over half a century, and Beyoncé’s heartfelt tribute to it feels so personal.

This is largely because it is. The album is a tribute to Beyoncé’s ‘Godmother’ – her late Uncle Johnny who passed away due to HIV complications.

Additionally, the record has the fingerprints of queer black artists all over it – from Honey Dijon to Big Freedia to Syd.

Queerness truly is in the DNA of this record (which is what makes it so damn good!).

Favourite lyric: “Monday, I’m overrated. Tuesday, on my d*ck.”

2023

What can we anticipate for 2023? After queer musicians set the bar so high in 2022, we can’t wait to find out.

