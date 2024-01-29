Our favourite LGBTQ+ podcasts of 2024

In 2024, the diversity and richness of LGBTQ+ podcasts has reached new heights, providing listeners with a tapestry of voices that celebrate and educate.

From ‘laugh out loud’ moments to thought-provoking discussions, these podcasts are some of our current favourite LGBTQ+ podcasts.

Two Dykes and a Mic

Two Dykes and a Mic is a weekly podcast dedicated to sex positivity, queer dating, and building a community filled with laughter and gayness.

Hosted by best friends and comedians McKenzie Goodwin and Rachel Scanlon, keep up to date with “Gay News”, get relationship advice with “Ask a Dyke”, and hear some dating horror stories.

Gay Pulp

This podcast seeks to preserve gay pulp novels–many dating to the pre-Stonewall era and almost all out of print–by turning them into audiobooks!

Each episode is expertly narrated and contains a single chapter or a part of a longer chapter and a photo of the actual book cover for that episode’s cover artwork. A brilliant listen to a part of gay history that is at risk of extinction.

Beyond the Rainbow Podcast

Beyond the Rainbow Podcast is a show about crimes committed by and against the LGBTQ+ community. Join host C.J. for an array of true crime stories from all over the world, this pod works to highlight lesser-known cases.

Sibling Rivalry

Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change are not actually siblings, but they sure bicker like they are. In Sibling Rivalry, the comedy queens talk all things life, love and Drag Race.

Handsome

Queer comedians Tig Notaro, Fortune Feimster, and Mae Martin host this weekly podcast. Every week, the handsome hosts field a question from a friend and attempt to answer it together, covering every subject you could think of. Along the way, Tig, Fortune, and Mae chat with celebrity guests and share plenty of personal anecdotes. Gay Men Going Deeper Hosted by Matt Landsiedel and Michael DiIorio, Gay Men Going Deeper is a weekly podcast that showcases raw and real conversations about personal development, mental health, and sexuality – from an unapologetically gay perspective.

Do you have a favourite LGBTQ+ podcast?

