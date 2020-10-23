Other Offering by Jordan Azcune at Brisbane’s Toowong Cemetery

Presented by Brisbane City Council’s Temporary Art Program 2020, Other Offering is a public art activation by artist Jordan Azcune. This new work consists of a series of sympathetic sculptural interventions at Brisbane’s Toowong Cemetery.

Jordan told QNews he wanted to explore how to critically expand the iconographies of spiritual display through contemporary art. He queers the monumentality of the obelisk through temporary memorial-like artworks.

His wax and pigment sculptures will stand, merge and finally slump within the heritage graveyard. The artwork will reflect the decomposition of site, topography and also memorial traditions used around death.

Raised as a Jehovah’s Witness and also growing up queer, Jordan Azcune’s practice springs from his fluency in biblical theology. That is filtered through the lens of contemporary visual art. Elements of architecture, body, space and history inform his creation of works. They evoke the aesthetics of ‘post-Christian Camp’ and queer abstraction.

BCC Temporary Art Program

Brisbane City Council’s Temporary Art Program 2020, produced by Metro Arts, is a public art program. It transforms public outdoor spaces across the city through temporary, creative activations.

The program seeks to celebrate Brisbane’s community, environment and also its unique creative energy whilst providing exhibition and professional development opportunities to local artists.

Comprising 5 activations by practitioners working across a diverse cross-section of contemporary creative practice, the program supports artists to demonstrate innovation, experimentation, rigour and critical engagement in the challenging context of the public realm.

Check out the range of offerings, including Other Offering at the Metro Arts website.

Jordan Azcune

Jordan Azcune’s studio is located in inner-city Brisbane, with artworks and commissions available directly from the artist as well as COMA Gallery Sydney.

He is a 2020 Brisbane Lord Mayor’s Young and Emerging Artists Fellow. His work has been exhibited at Perth Institute of Contemporary Art, Institute of Modern Art, Home of the Arts. Late last year, he conducted an international residency MIAMI/MIAMI through The Walls Artspace, Gold Coast to Florida, USA.

Check out Other Offering at the Toowong Cemetery over the last weekend of October. 31st October: 10am – 10pm, and 1st November: 10am – 4pm.

Follow him @jazcune on Instagram or visit Jordan Azcune’s website.

