Oslo terror attack: Norwegians defiant as they mourn

Despite the cancellation of the annual Pride Parade in the wake of the Oslo terror attack, several thousand defiant Norwegians held a spontaneous march last night. As the rainbow parade made its way through central Oslo, marchers chanted, “We’re here, we’re queer, we won’t disappear.”

One marcher described cancelling the Pride Parade as a mistake. Håve Fjell said the cancellation gifted the perpetrator a bigger victory.

“But it’s good to see so many defying fear and standing up against hatred and prejudice.”

Meanwhile, crowds laid floral rainbow tributes on the ground outside the London Pub where the Oslo terror attack took place.

Norwegian PM: We stand Together

Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon and his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit joined Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stør at the scene. After laying roses outside the London Pub, the Crown Prince said, “We must protect the right in Norway to love whomever we want.”

Prime Minister Stør described the Oslo terror attack as “a brutal attack on innocent people.

“When the perpetrator started shooting, the world changed from happiness, laughter and love, to hatred, bullets and murder.

“Even though we do not know that the queer community was the target, the queer community were the victims. We know many of you are scared, despairing and furious — we share that despair. We stand together.”

Norwegian police described the apprehended suspect as a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen of Iranian Kurdish origin. Espen Andersen Bråthen moved to Norway as a child. Authorities said the suspected radical Islamist had mental health issues and ‘a long history of violence and threats’.

Police do not expect the death toll from yesterday’s attack to increase. Ten people remain in hospital with serious injuries but none life-threatening.

