O’Shae Sibley honoured – suspect in custody

Destiny Rogers
O’Shae Sibley
Hundreds of New Yorkers gathered earlier to celebrate the life of O’Shae Sibley, stabbed to death in a likely hate crime, attacked for voguing to Beyoncé’s Renaissance. A suspect is now in custody.

“Action for O’Shae Sibley tonight,” tweeted Jabari Brisport, “Vogue is an act of resistance.”

O’Shae Sibley

Professional dancer and choreographer, 28-year-old O’Shae Sibley died at a Brooklyn service station. He was there with friends — Beyoncé playing on car speakers and O’Shae joyfully voguing to the music in the service station forecourt.

CCTV captured a group of men approaching O’Shae and harassing him. Witnesses said the attackers hurled anti-gay slurs and demanded O’Shae Sibley stop dancing.

The confrontation culminated in one of the men stabbing O’Shae. He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

A local councillor and police sources said today that the 17-year-old male wanted in connection with the crime turned himself in.

The unidentified suspect faces charges of murder as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon.

 

Beyoncé honours gay man murdered in suspected hate crime.

