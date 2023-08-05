O’Shae Sibley honoured – suspect in custody

Hundreds of New Yorkers gathered earlier to celebrate the life of O’Shae Sibley, stabbed to death in a likely hate crime, attacked for voguing to Beyoncé’s Renaissance. A suspect is now in custody.

“Action for O’Shae Sibley tonight,” tweeted Jabari Brisport, “Vogue is an act of resistance.”

O’Shae Sibley

Professional dancer and choreographer, 28-year-old O’Shae Sibley died at a Brooklyn service station. He was there with friends — Beyoncé playing on car speakers and O’Shae joyfully voguing to the music in the service station forecourt.

CCTV captured a group of men approaching O’Shae and harassing him. Witnesses said the attackers hurled anti-gay slurs and demanded O’Shae Sibley stop dancing.

The confrontation culminated in one of the men stabbing O’Shae. He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

A local councillor and police sources said today that the 17-year-old male wanted in connection with the crime turned himself in.

The unidentified suspect faces charges of murder as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon.

The suspect in the fatal stabbing of O’Shae Sibley in my district last Saturday night just turned himself in to the @NYPD61Pct & is now in their custody. Wishing the family peace during this difficult time & hoping for swift justice & serious consequences for the perpetrator. https://t.co/q2R4SzueAP — Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (@InnaVernikov) August 4, 2023

Action for O’Shae Sibley tonight. Vogue is an act of resistance pic.twitter.com/pwqnGzXhjy — Jabari Brisport (@JabariBrisport) August 4, 2023

We will tell Islam what we have told Christianity for thousands of years; we’re not beholden to your religious rules, you are. Your religion doesn’t get to dictate how others live their lives. That is YOUR code for YOU to live by. O’Shae Sibley’s life was more important. https://t.co/rEqfIviXP5 — Ash (he/ him) (@Schumacher_The) August 1, 2023

