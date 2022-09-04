Oscars buzz for Brendan Fraser’s portrayal of gay man in ‘The Whale’

Brendan Fraser is earning Oscar Buzz after the premiere of his latest film, The Whale.

The film sees Fraser play a 600-pound gay literature professor who is struggling with severe depression after the death of his partner.

The film, directed by Darren Aronofsky, debuted at the Venice Film Festival. It has been adapted from a play by Samuel D. Hunter.

The Whale has been touted as Fraser’s return to Hollywood.

In 2018, Fraser claimed to be “blacklisted” by Hollywood. Fraser spoke out in an interview with GQ alleging he was sexually assaulted by a former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Fraser claimed HFPA’s Philip Berk assaulted him at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2003. The alleged incident caused Fraser to spiral into a depression.

Brendan Fraser has an emotional response to audience applause

Both the film and the play focus on Charlie, who has isolated himself after his partner’s death and is eating to deal with the sadness.

As he struggles with his health, Charlie attempts to reconnect with his estranged daughter (Sadie Sink of Stranger Things).

The standing ovation for #TheWhale was so enthusiastic, Brendan Fraser tried to leave the theater but the crowd’s applause made him stay. #Venezia79 pic.twitter.com/ZZ0vbFX7Rl — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) September 4, 2022

Fraser spoke to reporters ahead of the premiere and discussed his role in the film.

“By far and away I think Charlie is the most heroic man I have ever played because his superpower is to see the good in others and bring that out,” said Fraser, Reuters reports.

“My journey to where I am now has been to explore as many characters as I can. This (role) presented the biggest challenge to me.”