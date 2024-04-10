18+

Orville Peck’s 2014 full-frontal nudes for Butt Magazine.

orville peck daniel pitout butt magazine

From the beginning of his country music career, some fans recognised Orville Peck as Daniel Pitout, drummer for the Canadian punk band Nü Sensae. Daniel’s most devoted fans had fond memories of his 2014 nude feature in Butt Magazine

Born in South Africa, Daniel moved to Canada when he was 15. He did 12 years of ballet as a child and performed in musical theatre. He made a name for himself in Canada as drummer for Nü Sensae before moving to London to study. While in London, he gave an interview to Butt Magazine and also rocked out with his (big, cut) cock out for a nude photoshoot. 🍆

Daniel Pitout drumming for Nü Sensae

Doubters can compare Daniel and Orville’s tatts. If they are not the same person, they have some remarkably similar tattoos in exactly the same spots. 😮

Anyway, you came for the nude pics so check them out at Reddit.

For more, simply search Daniel Pitout nude.

The man behind the mask:

Watch: Orville Peck & Willie Nelson Cowboys Are Frequently, Secretly Fond of Each Other

Gay outlaw Orville Peck: Queen of the Rodeo.

Orville Peck and Shania Twain – Legends Never Die.

Born This Way Reimagined: Kylie Minogue and Orville Peck.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

orville peck willie nelson frequently, secretly fond
Watch: Orville Peck & Willie Nelson duet on cowboy love song