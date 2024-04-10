Orville Peck’s 2014 full-frontal nudes for Butt Magazine.

From the beginning of his country music career, some fans recognised Orville Peck as Daniel Pitout, drummer for the Canadian punk band Nü Sensae. Daniel’s most devoted fans had fond memories of his 2014 nude feature in Butt Magazine.

Born in South Africa, Daniel moved to Canada when he was 15. He did 12 years of ballet as a child and performed in musical theatre. He made a name for himself in Canada as drummer for Nü Sensae before moving to London to study. While in London, he gave an interview to Butt Magazine and also rocked out with his (big, cut) cock out for a nude photoshoot. 🍆

Daniel Pitout drumming for Nü Sensae

Doubters can compare Daniel and Orville’s tatts. If they are not the same person, they have some remarkably similar tattoos in exactly the same spots. 😮

Anyway, you came for the nude pics so check them out at Reddit.

For more, simply search Daniel Pitout nude.

The man behind the mask:

