Orville Peck recalls his first DMs with Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue Diplo
Out country star Orville Peck has opened up about his online friendship with Kylie Minogue and said their duet was a long time coming.

The US singer and Kylie – with producer Diplo – debuted the track Midnight Ride at a Pride event last month.

The song is from Orville’s new duets album, titled Stampede, out next month.

“Kylie followed me on Instagram like two or three years ago,” Orville told Australia’s Today show.

“I grew up in South Africa and we take Kylie Minogue very seriously, almost as seriously as Australians, I think.

“We used to DM a little bit here and there because I was always really nervous.

“When I knew I was doing this duets album, she was the first person that came to mind for me to ask, and she said yes. This song’s been in the works for almost two years.”

Half of the album, an EP titled Stampede Vol 1 came out in May, and featured duets with Willie Nelson, Elton John, Noah Cyrus, and others.

Willie Nelson asked Orville Peck for gay cowboy duet

Orville and Willie duet on a cover of the 1981 song Cowboys Are Frequently, Secretly Fond of Each Other.

“Willie is 91 and he’s like cooler than ever. I had heard that he was a fan of mine, which was mind-blowing to me,” Orville told Today.

“We played a festival together and he invited me on his tour bus. It was the craziest day of my life.

“He told me he’d heard that I cover that song, the gay cowboy song. Willie told me that we should redo it as a duet because the message of the song is more important now than ever.

“He’s cooler than you could ever imagine and I imagined him pretty cool to begin with.

“I grew up loving country music my whole life. But I never saw anyone like myself really making country in the mainstream from sort of a gay man’s perspective,” Orville said.

“I grew up loving like David Bowie and, you know, Elton John and these figures that combined authentic songwriting with theatricality. But there’s no like David Bowie of country.

“There was no one doing this kind of crossroads. And so that’s kind of where my idea for everything came from.”

Orville Peck’s Stampede album is out on August 2.

Jordan Hirst
Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

