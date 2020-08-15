Orville Peck and Shania Twain – Legends Never Die

Orville Peck just dropped his latest release — a duet with fellow country-pop crossover Canadian Shania Twain. ‘Legends Never Die’ sees the pair performing an impromptu performance at drive-in theatre.

Watch the video for ‘Legends Never Die’ below.

The new track is on Orville Peck’s new six-song Show Pony EP. Show Pony also includes the previously released ‘No Glory In The West’ and ‘Summertime’.

Orville Peck described Shania Twain as a personal hero.

“This is a collection of stories and I hope listeners will join me in them.

“I cannot thank Shania enough for being part of this. She has always been a hero of mine and her music made me feel so empowered growing up.”

Orville Peck, Shania Twain — Legends Never Die

The video for Legends Never Die features a number of cameo appearances including legendary director John Waters and RuPaul Drag Race Season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall.

The masked singer delayed the original June release date of Show Pony. He said he didn’t want to pull any focus from Black Lives Matter.

Orville Peck wrote the tracks for the EP while on tour last year. He then recorded the tracks during pandemic induced self-isolation.

The gay singer-songwriter chooses to retain his anonymity via a stage name and also by wearing fringed facemasks. However, he denies using the Orville Peck persona as a gimmick describing himself as ‘a cowboy since I was a kid’.

Shania Twain, of course, retains a massive gay following. Earlier last year, her ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman’ rated as the 10th most popular tune chosen for same-sex weddings in 2019.

