Organisers of ‘Straight Pride Parade’ in Boston say they’re an ‘oppressed majority’

A group of men are reportedly organising a Straight Pride Parade in Boston to combat “heterophobia” and advocate for straight people, an alleged “oppressed majority”.

Pride Month celebrations are underway in the US, with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising celebrated this year.

But a group named Super Happy Fun America say they’re organising a Straight Pride Parade in Boston in August to “fight for the right of straights everywhere.”

The group designed a flag and declared actor Brad Pitt their “mascot”.

John Hugo, the group’s president, said he wants an “S” added to the LGBTQ acronym for “straight”.

“Straight people are an oppressed majority,” Hugo said.

“We will fight for the right of straights everywhere to express pride in themselves without fear of judgement and hate.

“The day will come when straights will finally be included as equals among all of the other orientations.”

Twitter savages plans for ‘Straight Pride Parade’

The group said they’ve filed a discrimination complaint against Boston for denying them permission to fly their own pride flag at City Hall.

Hugo told the Washington Post, “We want tolerance, and we want tolerance for everybody — not just the LGBTQ community.”

“Straight Pride Parade” began trending on Twitter in the US, with a mixed reaction to the planned parade.

One person joked: “Why do straight people think they need a pride parade? Netflix is already paying $100 million to keep Friends on, isn’t that enough?”

But another wrote: “The parade exists for the same reason as Men’s Rights and White Pride: to denigrate and belittle the progress made by the marginalized.

“It’s nothing less than the mockery of the oppressed and should be treated as such.”

why do straight people think they need a straight pride parade netflix is already paying $100 million to keep friends on, isn’t that enough — leigh hayley (@leighagenda) June 4, 2019

They’re planning a “straight pride” parade in Boston, presumably to commemorate that historic moment when courageous heterosexual frat bros finally stood up to the gay cops who had been harassing and arresting them for decades. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 5, 2019

To celebrate how utterly ridiculous a Straight Pride parade is, I’m going to auction off one of my basses, match the final bid dollar-for-dollar, and donate all the money to the @TrevorProject. 🏳️‍🌈 — mark hoppus.🏳️‍🌈 (@markhoppus) June 5, 2019

ATTN: Straight People. Don’t be upset that you don’t have a pride parade … be grateful you don’t need one! — Ginger Minj (@TheGingerMinj) June 4, 2019

the straight pride parade in boston should have a completely straight parade route, i thought i’d save them some time by drawing one pic.twitter.com/afbUi8mtnu — pun the jewels (@failnaut) June 4, 2019

You can’t have a Straight Pride Parade. Parades are inherently gay. Embrace it. — Ronald Funches (@RonFunches) June 4, 2019

The Straight Pride Parade exists for the same reason as Men’s Rights and White Pride: to denigrate and belittle the progress made by the marginalized. It’s nothing less than the mockery of the oppressed and should be treated as such. — Kall Kylegren (@KyleKallgren) June 4, 2019