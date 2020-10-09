OREO supports PFLAG with ProudParent cookie giveaway in US

To celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month in the US, biscuit maker Mondelez teamed up with PFLAG this month to give away 10,000 packs of ProudParent Oreo cookies.

The ProudParent Oreos are not available in stores. To receive a pack, Mondelex requires consumers to follow @Oreo on either Instagram or Twitter. They must then post a photo demonstrating allyship and tag it @Oreo, #ProudParent and #Giveaway.

Mondelez describes the ProudParent campaign as designed to show how families can foster LGBTQ acceptance. They launched the campaign earlier this year for Pride Month. Although most brands focus their LGBTIQ+ themed promotions on Pride Month, the pandemic perhaps prompted some companies to look for further commercial opportunities within the queer communities.

Youth support socially conscious brands

The LGBTQ Inclusion in Advertising and Media study commissioned by GLAAD and Procter and Gamble earlier this year demonstrated the positive outcomes for queer communities from increased media visibility. The study found people exposed to LGBTQ-inclusive media were 80% more likely to support equal rights.

Particularly younger demographics increasingly support brands that promote social awareness.

While queer communities naturally look with suspicion on corporations cashing in on Pride, we do reap benefits. Visibility perhaps contributed more to LGBTIQ+ rights over the past half-century than any other factor. Marriage Equality campaigns around the world recognised that and tweaked their advocacy accordingly.

Oreos are not, of course, a healthy snack, packed full of sugar and fats with 188 kilojoules in a single cookie. [Disclaimer: This author buys far too many of the things]

QNews could not confirm that Eric Trump’s coming out last week is linked to his father wanting a free pack of the cookies.

#ProudParents

