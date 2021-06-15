Orange is the New Black star gets engaged to her girlfriend

Orange Is the New Black star Taryn Manning has gotten engaged to her musician girlfriend Anne Cline.

The singer-songwriter, who is the lead singer of a band, was performing at a gig at a restaurant in Florida, last Friday.

TMZ posted video footage of the couple’s proposal, after which the audience cheered and applauded.

Mid-song, Cline hopped off the stage and surprised her girlfriend by getting down on one knee in front of her, and opened a ring box.

The actress was overcome with emotion, covering her face with her hands.

“I think that’s a yes,” a DJ is heard shouting. “Y’all make some noise!”

Taryn told TMZ, “It was the easiest YES I ever said!”

It’s not known how long the couple have been together, and they haven’t posted about the engagement on their social media.

Taryn Manning played Tiffany ‘Pennsatucky’ Doggett in all seven seasons of queer favourite Orange Is the New Black.

The prison drama aired on Netflix between 2013 and 2019.

Last month, Taryn Manning’s OITNB co-star Samira Wiley and her wife Lauren Morelli shared that they had welcomed their first child in April.

Samira wrote on Instagram, “4 weeks ago today, our daughter came into the world and changed everything.

“We are so happy, so grateful, and so tired. George Elizabeth, 4.11.21.”

