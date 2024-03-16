Celebrities

Oprah Winfrey honours late gay brother

Oprah Winfrey GLAAD
Image: YouTube

Accepting the Vanguard Award at the 35th GLAAD Media Awards, Oprah Winfrey honoured her late brother. Jeffrey Lee died from AIDS in 1989.

GLAAD bestowed the Vanguard Award on Oprah Winfrey for championing allyship. The organisation said she made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people and issues’.

During her acceptance speech, the broadcaster paid tribute to her late brother.

“Many people don’t know this, but 35 years ago, my brother, Jeffrey Lee, passed away when he was just 29 years old from AIDS. Growing up at the time we did, in the community we did, we didn’t have the language to understand or speak about sexuality and gender in the way we do now.

“At the time, I didn’t know how deeply my brother internalized the shame he felt about being gay. I wish he could have lived to witness these liberated times and be here with me tonight.

“All the years of the Oprah show for me were about sharing stories that actually helped people be more of their authentic selves and I know that that is the truest form of what it means to be free.

“To have personal freedom. To be able to fully be who you are. To have the truest expression of yourself as a human being.”

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

