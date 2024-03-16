Oprah Winfrey honours late gay brother

Accepting the Vanguard Award at the 35th GLAAD Media Awards, Oprah Winfrey honoured her late brother. Jeffrey Lee died from AIDS in 1989.

Scroll down for the vid.

GLAAD bestowed the Vanguard Award on Oprah Winfrey for championing allyship. The organisation said she made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people and issues’.

During her acceptance speech, the broadcaster paid tribute to her late brother.

“Many people don’t know this, but 35 years ago, my brother, Jeffrey Lee, passed away when he was just 29 years old from AIDS. Growing up at the time we did, in the community we did, we didn’t have the language to understand or speak about sexuality and gender in the way we do now.

“At the time, I didn’t know how deeply my brother internalized the shame he felt about being gay. I wish he could have lived to witness these liberated times and be here with me tonight.

“All the years of the Oprah show for me were about sharing stories that actually helped people be more of their authentic selves and I know that that is the truest form of what it means to be free.

“To have personal freedom. To be able to fully be who you are. To have the truest expression of yourself as a human being.”

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.