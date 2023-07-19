Operarté: Underground Opera returns to Newcastle Cathedral

After the sell out performance last year, Underground Opera are back with a new production of “Opera in the Cathedral – Operarté”, coming to Newcastle this October.

Experience the marriage of art and opera like never before as The Underground Opera Company presents “Opera in the Cathedral – Operarté.”

Prepare to be transported to a world of enchantment, passion, and emotion on October 28 at Christ Church Cathedral in Newcastle, and October 29 at St Peter’s Cathedral in Maitland.

This captivating production promises to make you laugh, cry, and cheer, leaving you with memories that will last a lifetime.

Heavenly voices fit for a Cathedral

Under the expert guidance of Director Bruce Edwards, Opera in the Cathedral is a meticulously crafted performance that seamlessly blends the grandeur of opera with the breathtaking ambiance of these historic cathedrals.

As the heavenly voices fill the sacred space, the cathedrals themselves become integral characters in this unique musical journey.

Adding an extra layer of artistic allure, the goldpoint art exhibition by Australian Living Master Artist Mr. Gordon Hanley will grace the venues.

Visions of Gordon Hanley’s gold point artworks come to life and project as a backdrop during the Opera, enhancing the overall sensory experience.

The intricate photo-realistic details of Hanley’s masterpieces will create a visual symphony that resonates harmoniously with the melodies of the opera.

Operarté is for everyone

Artistic director Bruce Edwards noted that many audience members will be newcomers, to opera, who will enjoy the Underground Opera Company’s mix of famous arias, duets and musical theatre numbers.

There is always a touch of Musical Theatre to break up the languages, so you can bring your friends along or organise a night out with friends, colleagues or clients in private sections of the Cathedral.

So if you have ever wondered what opera was like, now is your chance to savour the experience.

To secure your seat at this extraordinary event, visit undergroundopera.com.au. Tickets are available now, be sure to book in early to guarantee your place at this limited-seating engagement.

