Opera Queensland is pushing boundaries with 2024 season

Opera Queensland’s 2024 season throws down the gauntlet for ambitious programming and fresh approaches to what opera can be.

“If we are not taking risks as an arts company, why are we here?” artistic director Patrick Nolan says.

“The stage is a place to celebrate and interrogate questions and ideas we are thinking about as a community.

“More than ever, we need to challenge ourselves to imagine new ways of living, new ways of connecting with each other and our environment.

“Opera provides us with a space to do this in ever more exciting and original ways.”

Brisbane Bel Canto

In April, a brand-new festival dedicated to the ever-popular repertoire of Italian opera from the mid-19th century will take over Brisbane.

Brisbane Bel Canto will see Australian-first performances from superstar soprano Jessica Pratt alongside maestro Richard Mills and the Queensland Symphony Orchestra.

In May, Opera Queensland will go west with the Festival of Outback Opera in Winton and Longreach.

Music lovers from around Australia and the world will make the annual pilgrimage to the Outback to experience big voices and big skies.

Baroque opera meets acrobatics

In July, Opera Queensland reunites with Circa for Dido and Aeneas, a tale about a pair of lovers, an evil sorceress and a doomed affair.

The timeless story of love and tragedy with a contemporary twist will fuse Baroque opera with acrobatics in QPAC’s Playhouse Theatre.

Heartwarming musical Straight from the Strait will also make a world premiere in 2024 during Brisbane Festival.

The Torres Strait Islander-led production tells the remarkable story of a group of railway construction workers, who broke a world record in 1968.

Later this year, the Opera Queensland Studio Series, offers audiences the opportunity to experience six big voices in the intimate space of the Opera Queensland Studio.

Check out the full 2024 season at oq.com.au

