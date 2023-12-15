Opera House lit up after Barry Humphries’ state funeral

The sails of the Sydney Opera House will be lit up in a Dame Edna design tonight following the state funeral of Barry Humphries on Friday.

The Australian entertainer died in April at age 89. More than 2000 people gathered inside the Opera House to hear speeches at the star-studded memorial service this morning (December 15).

At the end of the service, it was confirmed the Sydney Opera House sails will feature Dame Edna Everage’s glasses, purple hair and pink frock from 8:30pm.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described Barry as a “comedic giant” who brought “such joy to every part of Australia”.

“No matter how unruly his creations became, it was Barry who had the final word and what a word it was,” he said.

“Barry had the ultimate power, a power he exercised with the glee that never knew any bounds.”

Barry Humphries’ family and other speakers reflected on the actor, comedian, musician and artist’s seven-decade career across multiple continents.

Sir Elton John was among Barry’s celebrity friends to address the service. Elton declared Barry “one of the funniest people in the world” in a video message.

“He was also one of the kindest and most generous person to me,” he said.

“We’ve had so many moments together, both public and private and many television appearances together. I will miss him so much because he was just one of the funniest people.

“He was a raconteur of incredible importance and genius. I will miss him so much.

“It’s sad that we won’t be seeing him again. But we have so many memories of him. His books, his TV appearances, and the wonderful jokes and wonderful kindness.”

Rupert Murdoch says ‘political correctness’ didn’t ‘strangle’ Barry Humphries

In his later years, Barry Humphries attracted intense criticism for his transphobic comments.

During the service, friend Rupert Murdoch claimed in a video message that “political correctness” didn’t “strangle” Barry.

“It takes courage to strut on stage, to be judged by an audience night after night,” Rupert said.

“You confess that you suffer severely from stage fright, and yet you tread the boards with a confidence that brings the crowd with you.

“I’m struck by your self-awareness, in understanding the nature of laughter. As you say, when people laugh at me, they are not laughing in the way they normally would be for a comedian.

“They are laughing with relief because the truth has been spoken, and political correctness has not strangled this particular giga-star.

“Barry, you will never be strangled, you will never be silenced. Your voice still echoes, your wisdom still enlightens, and your friendship still recites deeply in my heart.”

Barry Humphries’ memorial service can be watched in full below:

