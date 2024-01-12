OpenAI CEO Sam Altman married his Aussie partner Oliver

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has married his Australian-born partner Oliver Mulherin in an intimate wedding ceremony by the ocean.

This week private photos of the couple’s wedding made it out onto social media, with everyone asking the same question.

But the 38-year-old gay tech mogul confirmed to NBC News the photos weren’t AI-generated and he and Oliver had gotten hitched in front a group of a dozen loved ones in the tropical location.

Sam Altman is co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, the juggernaut artificial intelligence company behind ChatGPT.

In November, OpenAI’s board briefly ousted Sam in a wild internal fight for control of the company, but he was back as CEO four days later.

Sam Altman just got married today. Congratulations 👏 pic.twitter.com/kbUvGbLHOa — Barsee 🐶 (@heyBarsee) January 11, 2024

No it’s real my friend — Barsee 🐶 (@heyBarsee) January 11, 2024

Sam Altman and Oliver Mulherin live together in San Francisco

Sam Altman has kept his relationship with Oliver Mulherin, a software engineer, relatively private.

Oliver Mulherin studied computer science at the University of Melbourne, and has previously worked at Facebook’s parent company Meta.

The couple appeared together at a dinner at the White House in June 2023.

Sam Altman told New York Magazine in September they share a $27 million home together on San Francisco’s Russian Hill, and they both want kids in the future.

