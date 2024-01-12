World

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman married his Aussie partner Oliver

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, married his partner Oliver Mulherin
Image: OpenAI/YouTube

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has married his Australian-born partner Oliver Mulherin in an intimate wedding ceremony by the ocean.

This week private photos of the couple’s wedding made it out onto social media, with everyone asking the same question.

But the 38-year-old gay tech mogul confirmed to NBC News the photos weren’t AI-generated and he and Oliver had gotten hitched in front a group of a dozen loved ones in the tropical location.

Sam Altman is co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, the juggernaut artificial intelligence company behind ChatGPT.

In November, OpenAI’s board briefly ousted Sam in a wild internal fight for control of the company, but he was back as CEO four days later.

Sam Altman and Oliver Mulherin live together in San Francisco

Sam Altman has kept his relationship with Oliver Mulherin, a software engineer, relatively private.

Oliver Mulherin studied computer science at the University of Melbourne, and has previously worked at Facebook’s parent company Meta.

The couple appeared together at a dinner at the White House in June 2023.

Sam Altman told New York Magazine in September they share a $27 million home together on San Francisco’s Russian Hill, and they both want kids in the future.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Josh Cavallo poses with his boyfriend in new Instagram birthday photos
Josh Cavallo cuddles his partner in new birthday photos
Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage photo on Instagram
Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage divorce after six months
The beauty of love, as two men embrace in a heartfelt kiss at a same-sex wedding.
QNews Magazine QLD Issue #541 | November 2023
Design influencers Josh and Matt get engaged
Aussie design influencers Josh and Matt are engaged
Ollie from I Kissed A Boy confirms split with Dan
‘Still mates’: I Kissed A Boy couple announce they’ve split
katie ingham ali rosenberg
Chicken heir Katie Ingham marries Ali Rosenberg