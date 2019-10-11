Open Doors LGBTIQ art therapy program wins mental health award

Open Doors Youth Service’s art therapy program has won a Queensland Mental Health Week Achievement Award.

The awards recognise and celebrate the achievements of individuals, groups and organisations working to reduce stigma and support and empower those living with mental illness.

And on Friday, the PRIDE Art Therapy Program was announced the winner of the 2019 LGBTI Award. It recognises the work the program does in helping improve the mental health of young LGBTI people aged 12 – 24.

The program, run by Open Doors Youth Service, has reached over 4,500 young people since 2017.

The PRIDE Art Therapy Program works with LGBTIQ Sistergirl and Brotherboy young people within Brisbane and greater south-east Queensland to improve mental health through connections to peers and community.

It encourages self-expression and self-care in healthy, safe ways by decreasing stigma and increasing social inclusion.

Mikarla Teague is the PRIDE art therapy program’s Creative Arts Therapist.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I expect the program to take off as it has,” Mikarla said.

“Thank you to everyone who believes in the power of the arts for healing. Thank you to Open Doors for taking a chance on me and the program idea.”

To find out more about Open Doors Youth Service’s program, get in touch through their website here.

Open Doors program among ‘inspirational achievers’ in Queensland mental health sector

Queensland-based mental health and disability not-for-profit Open Minds host the annual awards ceremony.

They congratulated all 10 award winners at a breakfast at Brisbane City Hall on Friday morning.

The LGBTI category recognises organisations for their work supporting Queenslanders from an LGBTI background. The Queensland AIDS Council sponsors the award.

Open Minds CEO Paula Mayson said the awards are a great way to acknowledge “inspirational achievers” during Queensland Mental Health Week this week.

“It’s a great way to acknowledge those working so hard to really make a difference in the lives of those with mental illness,” Mayson said.

“congratulation to the winners and finalists of 2019.”

