Open Doors and Wendybird get Mardi Gras community grants

Brisbane’s Open Doors Youth Service and social group Wendybird have received funding from ANZ and Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras’ community grants program.

Twelve LGBTIQ+ groups across Australia are sharing a total of $100,000 for their work in help support LGBTIQ people through education and training, community development and creation, or arts and culture.

Open Doors Youth Service will use the grant to continue its PRIDE Art Therapy Program.

The program, run by artist Mikarla Teague, is on offer to LGBTIQ young people to help improve their mental health.

Brisbane group Wendybird also received a share of the Mardi Gras grant money to go towards their monthly social events.

The group welcomes all LGBTIQ people to their events to meet and socialise in an inclusive environment.

Wendybird recently moved to South Brisbane from New Farm and last month celebrated their 5th birthday.

Mardi Gras grants support elders, sports inclusion and more

Another grant recipient was All the Queens Men. The group tackles ageism and homophobia through their monthly LGBTIQ+ Elders Dance Club.

Sports advocacy organisation Proud 2 Play also received a grant to help fund online resources for teachers around LGBTIQ+ inclusion in physical education.

ACON received funds for two programs for older LGBTIQ+ people. The Community Support Network provides in-home support to older people living with HIV. The other, the Community Visitor Scheme, supports LGBTIQ+ community elders.

Mardi Gras CEO Grant Lowe said the organisation is excited to support the groups and their projects nationwide.

“Community groups and not-for-profit organisations around Australia are doing such great work for LGBTIQ+ causes,” Lowe said.

“This year’s grants have included four trans and non-binary projects, projects aimed at youth and elderly, first nations, mental health, and people living with a disability.”

ANZ Chief Financial Officer and ANZ Pride executive sponsor Michelle Jablko said the projects will make a “real difference” to LGBTIQ Australians.

Meanwhile, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras have lobbied to bring the WorldPride festival to Australia in 2023.

And on October 20, Mardi Gras announced the Sydney bid had been successful. As part of WorldPride, Sydney will hold two large parades, a human rights conference and other special events.

