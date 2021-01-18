OnlyFans star Matthew Camp survives horrific arson attack at his home

OnlyFans star Matthew Camp has spoken out about narrowly escaping a horrific arson attack that burned down his historic home in Poughkeepsie, New York state.

The gay adult performer posted photos to Instagram of the blaze, which he said occurred on January 14. After the fire, the photos show the interior gutted and charred by fire. Camp also shared a photo of the person he claims was responsible.

“An arsonist poured gasoline on the front porch of my home and set it on fire in an apparent hate crime. I was asleep inside,” he wrote.

“I am alive to face this person one day but everything I have ever owned is gone.

“Share this story because queer people are still under attack all over the world. Our voices will not be silenced.”

Camp said he and his housemates escaped unharmed. He’s now “living day to day trying to piece together what’s left” and thanked his followers in the “fight to keep our queer families safe”.

Alongside surveillance photos of the attack taking place, Camp later tweeted, “This is what hate looks like. 5:09am they poured gasoline on my home while I was I sleeping and set it ablaze.

“I survived. I will not be silenced.”

Hooded man poured petrol on porch of Matthew Camp’s house

Matthew Camp also shared CCTV footage appearing to show a hooded man carrying two cans of petrol at around 5am.

The man then splashes the petrol on the porch of the house, ignites it and flees.

The house was built in 1900 and previously belonged to the late Joe “Netherworld” Mendillo, a senior member of the Church of Satan.

It was known locally as the “House of Netherworld” or “Halloween House” and was a hub for local members of the religion in the so-called “Witchcraft District”.

The Church of Satan is a religion welcoming of and very popular with the queer community.

Mendillo passed away in January 2020, and Matthew Camp purchased the 120-year-old house last October to preserve and restore it.

Church of Satan high priest Peter H Gilmore described the arson as a “hateful act of a deeply disturbed individual” whose motivation was unclear.

“Those who took the time to research our religion learned that it is not devil worship,” Gilmore said.

“But instead an atheist philosophy of individualism, liberty, and self-fullfillment.

“Sadly, there are some ‘people of faith’ who are intolerant, and typically ignorant, of other belief systems.

“But Joe did not focus on bigoted people. Instead, he chose to be a vibrant part of Poughkeepsie, and was warmly greeted by many.

“I am convinced that Joe’s legacy will live on, even though the extraordinary home he so carefully cultivated has been destroyed.”

