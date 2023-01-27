Gay OnlyFans creator Alejo Ospina has responded to followers who believed that his huge Taylor Swift lyric tattoo had a major misspelling.

The Colombian gay porn star went viral this week after he unveiled the jaw-dropping ink on Twitter.

Alejo got all the lyrics to the extended, 10-minute version of Taylor Swift’s song “All Too Well” inked up and down his whole thigh.

“I love my new leg tattoo,” he wrote, sharing a NSFW nude photo showing off the work (below).

Alejo added, “I actually wanted to get ‘better off’ lyrics by Ariana but it’s not long enough for what I wanted in my leg.

“I love this one by TS and it’s pretty much the only one song long enough to cover a whole leg.”

But some claimed the title of the song was misspelled. In some photos, it appeared that the ink on his leg reads “All To Well” instead of “Too”. However not all was as it seemed.

The OnlyFans creator then clarified in a NSFW tweet that this wasn’t true.

“My tattoo is not misspelled. The second O is red cuz of the album RED where the song is from,” he said.

“The ink just mixes with my skin color in low quality pictures. That’s it.”

An earlier work-in-progress snap of the tattoo shows this to be true.

But another Twitter user who looked at the ink even closer alleged there was another, smaller error within the lyrics.

Opinion divided over Alejo Ospina’s Taylor Swift tattoo

Others simply weighed in on the “level of chaos” of the tattoo itself.

“It’s giving Declaration of Independence,” one person tweeted.

“Me when I write the Magna Carta on my leg to pass my history exam,” another joked.

“Swiftie btm is the ultimate level of chaos,” someone else declared.

“Everyday I log on here and someone makes me feel better about my life choices. God bless,” another person wrote.

The Colombian hunk and pop music fan’s new Taylor Swift ink comes after at least two other Ariana Grande tattoos.

Alejo has a small tattoo of Ariana’s Dangerous Woman-era bunny mask on his neck, as well as a much larger Ariana tattoo on his arm.

