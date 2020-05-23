Online meltdown costs YouTuber Jolene Dawson her day job

Gold Coast transgender YouTuber Jolene Dawson this week lost her day job after posting a video meltdown over her failure to win a role on the rebooted Big Brother.

Angela Summors, director of Golden Edge Media on the Gold Coast which employed Dawson to manage online ads and social media said the video caused the business to lose customers.

“Due to Jolene’s embarrassing YouTube videos we lost multiple clients and have temporarily closed down.

“Most clients said it was due to her videos.”

Dawson told the Daily Mail, “My boss said to me, you need to decide if you want to have a corporate job or be an internet meme, but it’s too late for us.

“‘If our clients Google you, all this stuff is going to come up like you crying about not getting on Big Brother and it will be damaging to the business. You have a job so I don’t know why you need another.'”

In the video, Dawson complains that, “No one else in this country can do what I can do.”

She lists the shows she previously appeared on: X-Factor, Trial by Kyle and Botched. Jolene claims to be the ‘perfect person’ to bring a trans narrative to Australian TV.

“Find me one person that shows the trans experience the way that I do. There’s no one that does.”

“I never audition for shows. They approach me… They should be lucky I even auditioned. Shows like that don’t even pay well.

“Why would they not want to pick me, I make good TV… I’m the full fucking package and those people know that.

“No one else in this country can do what I can do, there’s no reason I shouldn’t be in that house. It’s upsetting and it’s ridiculous.

“What am I supposed to do I’ve done everything… do I go work at Cotton On or something?”

