One Nation’s Mark Latham pays tribute to Margaret Court

The New South Wales parliament has backed a motion from Mark Latham to honour the sporting career of controversial tennis legend Margaret Court.

The One Nation NSW leader moved the motion in the state’s Legislative Council on Wednesday, with MPs voting for it.

The motion celebrates her achievements, recognises the upcoming 50th anniversary of her 1970 Grand Slam year, and congratulates Court on her welfare and pastoral work.

It comes after Margaret Court last week complained Tennis Australia had snubbed her for a tribute. Next year is the 50th anniversary of Court winning four grand slam titles in a single year.

Court demanded the sport’s governing body honour her in the same way as tennis champion Rod Laver earlier this year.

Tennis Australia later said it will “formally recognise” Court’s achievement but “there will be no celebration,” according to reports.

Mark Latham said Tennis Australia should celebrate Margaret Court’s milestone at the Australian Open in January.

“If Labor, Greens, Nationals, One Nation, Animal Justice Party, Christian Democratic Party and The Shooters can unite today as we did in honouring Mrs Court, it sends a powerful message to Tennis Australia,” he said.

“If we don’t fully honour our sporting and community champions, it sends a negative message to young people about the importance of excellence, hard work and community service in life.

“NSW should be proud to have produced the greatest female tennis player ever.

“[She is] someone who has gone on to undertake amazing pastoral and welfare work helping needy people in Perth.”

Margaret Court’s controversy over her LGBTIQ views

Margaret Court, who is now a pastor in Perth, made headlines in 2017 for boycotting airline Qantas over its support for same-sex marriage.

Court later described homosexuality as an ungodly “lust for the flesh” and compared the “gay lobby” to the Nazi regime.

“That’s what Hitler did. That’s what the communists did. There’s a whole plot in our nation … to get in the minds of the children,” she said.

She also claimed legalising same-sex marriage would lead to the end of Mother Day’s, Father’s Day, Christmas and Easter.

Former Labor leader Mark Latham is now One Nation’s New South Wales leader. He won a seat in the state’s Legislative Council in March.

Latham attacked “leftist elites” and left-wing “cultural invaders” in his maiden speech. He also slammed LGBTIQ-inclusive schools for transforming into “gender fluidity factories”.

In an anti-trans rant in January, he claimed school students were switching gender “daily” for “novelty purposes”.

Latham announced a One Nation policy to make legal recognition more difficult for trans people to obtain.

In September, he announced he would introduce his own “religious freedom” bill to the New South Wales parliament in a bid to prevent future cases like that sacking of Israel Folau.

