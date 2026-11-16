One Nation promise to reverse trans rights if elected in Victoria

One Nation’s Victorian deputy leader Colleen Harkin has confirmed that it has the transgender community in its sights. Promising to amend the Equal Opportunity Act to restore biological definitions of women and men to “protect women and girls”.
This news may not be surprising to many, but it’s the confirmation we have been expecting as Victoria heads to the polling booth.
Deputy leader Colleen Harkin said that if One Nation is elected into power on November 28, they will correct policies that “ignore biological reality”.
Harkin said that One Nation’s amendments to the Equal Opportunity Act would prioritise “biological sex over gender identity in law, policy and practice”.
Jess Wilson announced that the Victorian Liberal Party will direct preferences to One Nation after evading the question from the press for weeks.
The preferences would be decided on a case-by-case basis, depending on the views of some One Nation candidates.
One Nation announcing they will walk back trans rights in Victoria if elected in the majority during trans awareness week is a choice.
Related content:
- Labor is strengthening Pride from the VPC to right across the state
- Fact-checking Pauline Hanson’s National Press Club speech
- Barnaby Joyce reckons One Nation is ‘one of the gayest parties in Australia’
‘We’re going to end this extremist insanity’
Harkin said that the result of amending the Equal Opportunity Act “is that men who identify as women can access female-only spaces.”
“This undermines safety, privacy and fairness – rights that were hard-fought and won by generations of women. We’re going to end this extremist insanity.”
“Bathrooms, changerooms, shelters, prisons, DV refuges and any other female-only facilities funded or regulated by the Victorian government will be reserved by biological females. Female categories at every level of sport which receives state funding or uses state facilities will be for biological females only.”
View this post on Instagram
Harkin said that the “premise of sport is fairness” and allowing “biological males to compete against women and girls” is unfair.
Based on One Nation’s statements, trans and gender diverse Victorians escaping family violence could be turned away from the very services designed to keep people safe.
People’s bodies would be policed to use a public toilet or join a local netball team.
Policy exposes ‘trans and gender diverse Victorians to more discrimination’
The Victorian Pride Lobby has condemned One Nation’s attack on trans and gender diverse Victorians.
They called out Harkin and the party’s language about trans and gender diverse people abhorrent and its policy a rollback of hard-won equality rights.
“Everyone, including women and girls, deserves to be safe,” said Victorian Pride Lobby Co-convenor Gregory Storer.
“But removing gender identity as a basis for legal protection would roll back hard-won equality rights and expose trans and gender diverse Victorians to more discrimination and exclusion.
“Family violence services should be strengthened for everyone who needs them, without pitting one vulnerable group against another.”
The Pride Lobby said that portraying trans and gender diverse people as a danger to women and girls is a smear, targeting those who already face harassment and exclusion as a threat open to harassment.
“Women and girls are not made safer by stripping rights from other Victorians,” Storer said.
“Safety is built through funding, services and respect. We call on every party in the Victorian Parliament to reject this proposal and to commit to protecting all Victorians from discrimination.”
‘Nothing in the goal of keeping women safe requires removing protections’
In March, the Australian Human Rights Commission’s Equal Identities report found no evidence to support the claim that trans-inclusive policies increase the risk of harm in gendered facilities such as toilets and changing rooms.
It also noted that trans women and non-binary people face a greater risk of harassment and violence in public bathrooms.
The Victorian Royal Commission into Family Violence found that trans women experience higher rates of intimate partner violence than cisgender gay, lesbian and bisexual people. It recommended that the law be clarified, so family violence services cannot discriminate against trans Victorians.
“Victoria has only two dedicated LGBTIQA+ family violence refuge beds, and One Nation’s answer is to make it harder for trans people to get help at all,” Storer said.
“Nothing in the goal of keeping women safe requires removing protections from anyone.”
The conservative fixation on inclusion
Transgender and gender-diverse Australians are protected from unlawful discrimination based on gender identity by both federal law and Victoria’s Equal Opportunity Act 2010.
These changes have become the ultimate conservative fixation following the ruling in the discrimination case involving transgender woman Roxanne Tickle and Giggle for Girls founder Sall Grover.
In September, the High Court of Australia shut down Grover’s last attempt to overturn the finding that she discriminated against Tickle.
The case began in 2021, when Ms Tickle was removed from the Giggle for Girls platform after submitting a selfie. The women-only networking app used facial recognition software to categorise users by gender presentation.
The court found that Grover and Giggle had excluded Tickle based on “her gender-related appearance” which “amounted to direct discrimination”.
Grover sought to take her appeal to the High Court; that attempt failed.
View this post on Instagram
Since that decision, far-right commentators and conservatives have been calling for trans rights in the Act to be removed.
They claim that it threatens protections for women and girls instead of protecting all people from discrimination.
If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.
For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, and community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.