One Nation passes Senate motion opposing gender neutral language

The Senate has passed a One Nation motion opposing gender neutral language for “dehumanising the human race and undermining gender”.

One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts put forward the motion in the upper house on Tuesday. It passed with the support of Coalition senators.

Advertisements

“Our fundamental biology and relationships are represented through the following descriptors – mother, father, son, daughter, brother, sister, boy, girl, grandmother, grandfather, aunt, uncle, female, male, man, woman, lady, gentleman, Mr, Mrs, Ms, sir, madam, dad, mum, husband, wife,” the motion reads.

“Broad scale genuine inclusion cannot be achieved through distortions of biological and relational descriptors.”

The motion goes on to claim “an individual’s right to choose their descriptors and pronouns for personal use must not dehumanise the human race and undermine gender.”

Senator Roberts said a Queensland doctor had told him children are feeling “stressed and panicked” about whether it is okay to use the words “boy and girl”.

His motion calls for the Morrison government to “reject the use of distorted language” like “chest-feeding”, “menstruators” and “birthing parent”. Roberts called on the government to not include these terms in any legislation, material or communications.

The motion passed the Senate with 33 senators in support and 31 opposed.

Greens Senator blasts One Nation and Coalition for motion

Greens Senator Janet Rice tried unsuccessfully to comment on Malcolm Roberts’ motion in the Senate. Later, Senator Rice blasted One Nation and the Coalition in a furious tweet.

“I expect this s**t from One Nation,” she tweeted.

“But the Morrison Government just voted to support One Nation’s disgusting, bigoted Senate motion trying to deny the identity of trans and non-binary people.

“So the motion passed. What happened to governing for all Australians? Scumbags!”

Responding to the motion, Liberal Senator Jonathan Duniam read a statement on behalf of the government.

“The government supports the rights of individuals to make use of any pronouns or descriptors they prefer, while encouraging respect for the preferences of others,” it read.

Advertisements

“The government will use language in communications that is appropriate for the purpose of those communications and is respectful of its audiences.”

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson wants to ‘roll back’ trans rights

Malcolm Roberts’ One Nation colleagues have a history of attacking transgender and gender diverse Australians in the Senate.

Last September, party leader Pauline Hanson caused outrage after she called for Australia to “roll back” transgender rights.

“In 2017, President Trump rolled back the transgender rights put in place by Obama. We should do the same,” Hanson said.

In a series of transphobic speeches, Hanson claimed “gender fluidity” is an “unproven idea”. She also accused Australian teachers of “indoctrinating” and “transgendering” children.

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham is also pushing state legislation to ban any support or recognition of transgender students in NSW schools.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.