One Nation candidate says ‘only thing worse than a gay person with power is a woman’

Pauline Hanson has appeared to stand by a One Nation candidate who was filmed declaring that “the only thing worse” than a gay man with power is a woman with power.

Stuart Bonds, a coal mine mechanic, is the party’s candidate for the New South Wales seat of Hunter in the upcoming federal election on May 18.

9News reported that Bonds made the anti-gay comments in a now-deleted YouTube video posted to a channel run by his wife, Finnish tattoo model Sini Ariell.

“The only thing worse than a gay person with power is a woman,” he said.

“I don’t have a woman boss and I don’t have a gay boss, and there’s a reason for that.”

But Bonds insisted he is “absolutely not” a homophobe or a misogynist, but asked if he regretted the comments, Bonds said, “No, no, no.”

Pauline Hanson declined to comment to 9News on whether she still stood by her candidate.

The video was reportedly deleted in the days after the election was called, but in other videos posted to his social media accounts Bonds questions whether the 1996 Port Arthur Massacre occurred and whether the 9/11 terrorist attacks were a conspiracy.

Past One Nation candidates have attracted controversy for homophobic comments.

In January 2017, One Nation candidate Shan Ju Lin was dumped from the party for saying gay people were “abnormal”, “should be treated as patients” and “need treatments”.

That same year, Hanson defended candidate Tracey Bell-Henselin after she made a series of anti-gay Facebook comments including that “LGBTI is out to destroy families” and said the LGBTIQ community was “the real manipulating bigot”.

This year’s federal election will be held on May 18.

