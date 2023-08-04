One Nation bid for transgender youth health Senate inquiry fails

One Nation party leader Senator Pauline Hanson has failed to establish a Senate inquiry into gender affirming healthcare for transgender young people after moderate Liberals joined forces with some of the crossbench senators and Labor and the Greens to defeat the proposal.

Liberal senators Simon Birmingham, Jane Hume, Dean Smith, Andrew Bragg and Maria Kovocic were among those who voted against establishing the inquiry which would have placed transgender young people under the public spotlight yet again.

Following her defeat, Hanson labelled lawmakers who opposed the bid as “representing an ideology that harms children in a perverted attempt to remake the human species.”

“These wet blanket Liberals really belong in the Greens and should give up masquerading as conservatives,” she said.

Hanson also attacked senators from the Jacqui Lambie Network from abstaining from the vote.

“Tasmanians should also be very disappointed that Jacqui Lambie and Tammy Tyrell did not even consider this matter important enough to vote [on].” Hanson said.

More wrong claims from Hanson

Hanson went on to claim that trans healthcare was a money making “industry”, claiming, “this ideology is making a lot of money out of ruining these kids lives and destroying families.”

Hanson claimed that this was because gender affirming healthcare could cost as much as $150,000 per person.

However that cost is largely because most forms of trans affirming healthcare are not subsidised by taxpayers like most other forms of healthcare in Australia.

Despite the defeat, Senator Hanson flagged that there would be future attempts to establish similar inquiries by her party, saying that she would “never stop fighting to bring this issue to an inquiry on behalf of Australian families.”

This was just the latest salvo from One Nation against the LGBTIQA+ community this month.

Earlier this week Hanson attacked “alphabet people” for what she claimed was “pushing their own agendas on our children” during a debate over the book Welcome to Sex.

However both of the book’s authors are women who are mothers and who have been married to men.

