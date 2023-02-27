One Day drop Spanian following Pride paedophile rant

Hip Hop collective One Day dropped rapper Spanian tonight following a vile Instagram rant equating Pride with paedophilia.

“Our company is no longer representing Spanian, effective immediately,” One Day posted to Instagram.

Spanian, a former underworld figure, made a name for himself as a rapper after spending most of his teenage years in boys’ homes and his young adult life in jail.

His social media followers number in the hundreds of thousands.

Three days ago, the rapper went on a vile rant against Pride and the LGBTQIA+ communities. Spanian included all the usual tropes employed of late by the religious right in their war to turn the tide on equality for the queer communities.

CAUTION: Homophobia, Transphobia and general ignorance!

“I’m f*cking sick of this f*cking perverted, putrid shit, like a bunch of deadset paedophiles hiding behind some f*cking gay pride.

“How far is this until youse are showing dicks in the streets now?

“We’re not even men, we’re not women. We’re f*cking this, we’re that, we’re a hundred different things. Forcing it upon us. We say nothing. Everyone’s too scared to f*cking say something. Then it’s forcing it upon our kids.”

Surprise, surprise. Last year the former criminal announced he had found God. (Jesus readers, I’m feeling déjà vu all over again. How many times have we heard that story?)

As a Christian, Spanian claims he no longer glorifies crime in his music.

But he’s perfectly willing to make up shit and vilify marginalised people. That, of course, has been the schtick of religious bigots for like, for-f*cking-ever.

Spanian’s rant continues in a similar vein for another couple of hundred words. No need to quote it all. Not our first time at this rodeo. It’s like f*cking Ground Hog Day.

Another dickhead attempting to profit from hatred. Sadly, they’re not uncommon.

