On September 28, 1853, the Wisconsin State Journal printed a directory of the US Government listing William R King as Vice President. He was probably almost as ineffective as Mike Pence in the role. He was dead. The reputed long-term lover of future President James Buchanan had died in April, 45 days after taking his oath of office.

For over a decade before his death, William R King lived with fellow Democrat politician, James Buchanan. The pair first roomed together in a Washington boarding house in 1834, and also attended social functions together, something that did not go unnoticed.

In his 1974 book, Madmen and Geniuses: The Vice-Presidents of the United States, Sol Baezman wrote, that King’s “fastidious habits and conspicuous intimacy with the bachelor Buchanan gave rise to some cruel jibes.”

Neither King nor Buchanan ever married. Buchanan became engaged to the daughter of a wealthy manufacturer in his late twenties. However, she broke off the engagement when he failed to spend much time with her.

Similarly, William R King explained he’d once fallen in love with a Prussian princess just before her marriage to Russia’s Czar Nicholas. Heartbroken by the loss of a woman whose hand he’d once kissed, he could never love again.

Miss Nancy and Aunt Fancy

Contemporaries referred to the couple as ‘the Siamese twins’. President Andrew Jackson called them ‘Miss Nancy’ and ‘Aunt Fancy’, a euphemism for an effeminate man. The Postmaster-General referred to King as Buchanan’s ‘better half’.

Both men possessed strong political ambition and planned to run on a joint ticket for president and vice president in 1844. However, William R King became Vice President in 1853 to another Democrat. Franklin Pierce, ranked as one of the worst presidents in US history, opposed the abolition of slavery and kept the country on its firm trajectory toward civil war.

One of the few presidents ranked lower than Pierce was King’s lover. Elected President a few years after King’s death, the anti-slavery Buchanan nevertheless proved accommodating to the slave-owning southern states. The US erupted in civil war during the presidency of his successor Abraham Lincoln.

Stricken with tuberculosis, William R King travelled to Cuba in 1853, hoping the climate would improve his health. He took his oath of office on the Caribbean island and departed for home but two days after he rejoined James Buchanan in Pennsylvania, he died.

The United States government left his position vacant until the next election.

Biographers believe both Buchanan’s and King’s nieces destroyed correspondence between the two men after their deaths.

*Current rankings on US Presidents will no doubt change once a full and proper accounting of Trump’s abominable reign is possible.

