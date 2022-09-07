On this day: the King is dead – Long live William Rufus

William the Bastard, later ‘the Conqueror’, died on September 9, 1087. He bequeathed the English throne to his son William Rufus, probably England’s first gay king.

A medieval chronicler scorned William II’s court as full of ‘filthy catamites’ who indulged in the ‘foulest practices of Sodom’.

William the Bastard descended from a Viking raider who settled in France. Rollo had mounted continual attacks on the French until a king gave him Normandy in return for pissing off and leaving them alone. His great, great, great grandson William became known as ‘the Bastard’ because of his illegitimate birth.

The use of Roman numerals to distinguish kings and queens was not yet popular. Nicknames were far more fun. Various French kings named Charles were known as the Bad, the Bald, the Simple, and the Fat.

Still, not as bad as Henry IV of Castile who became known as ‘the Impotent’ after the 15-year-old failed to impregnate his bride. (Henry wasn’t impotent. Girls just didn’t excite him.)

If we still named monarchs after a similar fashion, the new King Charles III might instead be the Polo-player, the Entitled, or the Tampon. (Google it.)

In addition to his illegitimacy, the Bastard was an utter utter utter bastard.

Even his kids hated him — and each other. Just as dysfunctional as the current mob but without Meghan Markle to blame.

The Bastard and his eldest son Robert Curthose’s relationship never recovered after younger brothers William Rufus and Henry pissed on him from a balcony. When the Bastard failed to punish the boys, Robert left home and began an insurrection. The pair fought each other for years with Robert once wounding his father in battle.

Warfare was no big deal for the Bastard. He never met someone he wouldn’t fight, squabbling up to the year of his death with some Danish Cnut. To be precise, King Cnut IV, another foreigner with designs on the English throne.

The Bastard claimed the English throne in 1066 following the death of Edward the Confessor. But the English crowned Harold Godwinson so William invaded, killed Harold, and anyone unlucky enough to encounter him on his march to London.

William Rufus

When he died, William the Bastard gifted Normandy to Robert, England to William Rufus and loads of cash to young Henry.

Regarded as a pretty good king as kings went, William Rufus nevertheless attracted complaints of being ‘addicted to every kind of vice, particularly lust, and especially sodomy’.

Concerned about the kingdom’s reputation, the Archbishop of Canterbury asked William Rufus to outlaw ‘the most wicked crime of sodomy’. The unconcerned king told him to get f — to forget about it.

Bigots criticised his young, good-looking, long-haired male courtiers for their trend-setting clothing and shoes. Of course, the English never appreciated cutting-edge footwear, even to this day preferring a nice pair of sandals and long socks.

“The effeminate dominated everywhere,” whined a medieval chronicler, “and revelled without restraint.”

But worst of all, William Rufus failed the most basic responsibility of a dynastic monarch. He never fathered an heir — or even tried. The king never showed the slightest inclination to marry. He stands out in that regard from even other gay monarchs in history. Despite their sexual orientation, other gay kings kept their end up. They girded their loins, gritted their teeth and somehow got their dick hard and their queen with child.

William II died at around age 44 when a supposedly stray arrow hurtled into his chest during a hunt.

Many believe younger brother Henry perhaps used some of his inheritance to influence the flight of that particular arrow. After checking his brother was dead, he abandoned the body and raced off to jump on the throne.

William Rufus was quickly forgotten — consigned to history as one of the least memorable English royals.

