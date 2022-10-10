On this day: the death of Matthew Shepard

Tied to a barbed wire fence, beaten, tortured, and abandoned to die, Matthew Shepard was found eighteen hours later. He survived on life support for six days before dying on October 12, 1998.

As a child, Matthew Shepard endured teasing over his small stature and lack of athletic ability. He nevertheless remained a cheerful and friendly kid. But three years before his death, Matthew was beaten and pack-raped during a high school trip to Morocco. He subsequently suffered from depression.

On the night of October 6, 1998, two young men he met in a bar offered the 21-year-old a ride home. Instead, Aaron McKinney and Russell Henderson drove to an isolated spot and tied Matthew Shepard to a barbed wire fence. In McKinney’s words, he then ‘kicked the shit’ out of his defenseless victim while Henderson looked on and laughed.

Gay panic

McKinney and Henderson later told police they intended to rob Matthew and pretended they were gay to lure him into their vehicle. But, they asserted, when Matthew put a hand on McKinney’s leg, McKinney attacked him. Temporary insanity, claimed McKinney’s lawyer when he attempted to excuse the crime with the time-honoured gay panic defence.

But the judge didn’t buy it.

McKinney and Henderson later changed tack. By the time of their trial, Matthew Shepard had become the international symbol of gay hate crime. Homosexuality had nothing to do with their crime, the killers later insisted. It was a simple case of a robbery that spiraled out of control because of drug use.

They later explained they thought the brutal murder would attract a lighter sentence if seen as the response to an unwanted sexual advance.

It’s no longer acceptable to call people drug-addled, dumb-as-f_ck trailer trash. So, commentary in the years since the murder uses a lot more words to paint Matthew’s killers as basically that. But, however dumb they were, and whether or not Matthew Shepard’s sexuality prompted the violence, his murderers understood the society they lived in.

They understood that society placed less worth on the life of a gay man.

It’s difficult to know exactly what happened on the night of October 6, 1998. McKinney and Henderson’s real motivation lies tangled in a web of lies intended first to help them evade the death penalty and then to diminish their responsibility.

Were other factors at play?

In the years since Matthew Shepard’s death and the subsequent trial, investigators and writers raked over his life and the events surrounding his death. Some claim to have found evidence that Matthew himself was heavily involved in the local drug scene, and worked as a sex worker, pimped out by the same guy who also pimped out…

…Aaron McKinney, Matthew’s murderer.

Allegedly, the pair previously had sex together. The evidence seems slight.

However, a number of witnesses recall seeing McKinney and Matthew together prior to the night of the murder. And McKinney’s former girlfriend says she believes he is bisexual. McKinney says he has never had sex with men.

Whether McKinney and Matthew ever previously had sex is irrelevant to the fact that McKinney set out to rob Matthew, and either killed him because he was gay, or thought he could diminish the victim and the crime by claiming gay panic.

Paul Ferguson

I’m reminded of Paul Ferguson who murdered movie star Ramon Novarro in 1968. Ramon hired Ferguson and his brother as sex workers. Each had individually provided sexual services to men before, but never together.

“When he kissed me, I reacted like a Catholic, what they call homosexual panic. Some old guy in the desert says, ‘Kill homosexuals.’

“It’s inbred… I was too drunk to be civilized. Whatever my most primitive moral standings were, I reacted. It had nothing to do with Novarro, nothing to do with his being homosexual. It all had to do with how I saw myself. And the fact that my brother was there. And that he could see me in that homosexual act.

“It all had to do with my Catholic upbringing, with my five thousand years of Moses. And that’s the only reason why this whole thing happened. Because that’s what society teaches you…”

