On this day: Raymond Laurent, death in Venice

Besotted with a man who did not reciprocate his passion, 22-year-old Raymond Laurent died in Venice from a self-inflicted gunshot to the heart in the early hours of September 24, 1908.

By chance, Oscar Wilde’s son Vyvyan Holland walked by the church of the Salute soon after and discovered the body. A friend of Marcel Proust, Raymond Laurent recently began work as editorial secretary of one of the world’s earliest gay magazines. Earlier on the evening of his death, he encountered 19-year-old Jean Cocteau at the Garden of Eden, a picturesque gay cruising spot on Venice’s Giudecca island. Cocteau only recently published his first book of verse.

The social milieu of wealthy early 20th century gays was indeed a small, small world.

Baron Jacques d’Adelswärd-Fersen

Raymond Laurent started work on the groundbreaking gay publication after meeting Baron Jacques d’Adelswärd-Fersen early in 1908. The 28-year-old grandson of a steel magnate was a pariah, exiled from polite French society over a sex scandal. He’d spent five months in prison for ‘inciting minors to commit debauchery’. The baron organised entertainments featuring tableaux vivants – living pictures of naked older teenage schoolboys from some of the most prestigious schools in Paris. A French court heard that he followed any of the participants who became aroused by the entertainment to the bathroom and wanked them off.

Following his disgrace, d’Adelswärd-Fersen travelled the world from his base on the Italian island of Capri. He built the magnificent Villa Lysis near where Tiberius lived out his debauched end years almost 2,000 years before. True to the spirit of the long-dead Roman Emperor, d’Adelswärd-Fersen took up with a 14-year-old Italian newsboy. But the Baron yearned for more than a life of boundless luxury and predating on adolescent boys. He craved literary acclaim. In addition to his novels and poetry, he launched Akadémos, Revue Mensuelle d’Art Libre et de Critique.

He designed the monthly magazine as a “review of art, philosophy, literature, in which, little by little so as not to create a scandal in advance, we rehabilitate the Other Love.”

Raymond Laurent was already a rather worldly young man by the time he met d’Adelswärd-Fersen. At nineteen, he’d enjoyed two long holidays in England, and at twenty, he toured Spain in an attempt to move on from a broken relationship. In 1908, he undertook his grand tour of Italy. But it seems that when Raymond fell in love, he fell hard.

Death in Venice

In Venice, he became besotted with a young American. While some sources describe M. Langhorn Whistler as straight, it appears something went on between the pair. However, Whistler, reputedly a writer, and an American nephew of Oscar Wilde, left no other mark on the world — no published work, no newspaper mentions or genealogical listings.

On the evening of September 23, Raymond and Whistler visited the Garden of Eden and ran into Raymond’s old classmate, Jean Cocteau. It appears they had some sort of argument in front of Cocteau, perhaps Whistler telling his suitor that he planned to leave Venice at 9.30 the following morning.

Raymond then saw Cocteau back to his hotel, before returning to his own and penning letters to his mother and to Whistler.

He left the hotel at about 1.30 am and walked to the church of the Salute near the entrance to the Grand Canal. Vyvyan Holland found his body soon after near one of the large columns supporting the Statua della Fortuna by Bernardo Falconi.

The local paper reported that after hearing a gunshot at two in the morning, local officials took a boat to the church of the Salute.

“Lying near one of the tall columns that support the Atlantean globe, they found a young man, elegantly dressed, wearing a blue suit and patent leather shoes. He gave no sign of life; beside him was a revolver.

“By the dim light of a few matches, they were able to examine him more closely. He was a young man of just over twenty, with a small chestnut moustache, regular features, and slender, delicate hands. He looked like a distinguished person.”

Jean Cocteau later commemorated the incident in verse. It is notoriously difficult for a translation to capture the fullness of the native rhyme, rhythm and resonance of good poetry, but here’s an extract anyway.

Souvenir d’un soir d’automne au jardin Eaden

How sad the garden was,

And we didn’t know the cause.

“The last garden where we

talk” He said, laughing suddenly…

…How sad the garden was,

And we didn’t know the cause.

A gesture…a gunshot

People rushing up leaning,

A gondola…a covered body…

A gesture…a revolver shot,

Red blood on white steps…

And that was it! .. A few fears,

A few friendly words.

And in the joyful gondolas

The boredom of being only three!

And that was all!… A few frights,

A few friendly words…

Exquisitely fatal garden!

Sepulchre overgrown with roses,

So far from the city of neuroses,

So far, so far from the hospital!

Exquisitely fatal garden,

Sepulchre overgrown with roses…

A memory… and so recent,

On your bereaved beds,

Will darken your russet leaves

With a little more blood…

memory… and so recent,

On your beds that are in mourning…

