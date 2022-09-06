On this day: Oh David, the urges you awakened!

On September 8, 1504, Michelangelo’s statue of David was unveiled in the Piazza della Signoria in Florence.

Over the centuries, the artwork became a gay icon. Who knows how many men first realised their lust for male flesh not from the sight of a living, breathing man, but after casting their gaze on the iconic emblem of male beauty?

In the 1950s, gay men placed reproductions of the famous statue in their homes as code for male visitors. By the time I moved from country Queensland to Brisbane in the 1970s, a small statue of David was almost compulsory decor in gay homes, along with ferns and bloody awful marble-topped coffee tables. Marble-topped coffee tables, tres chic, the ultimate in elegance. Piss elegance more likely.

By the 1980s, modern reproductions often differed from Michelangelo’s original. Manufacturers refined the facial features and either gifted the statue a fig leaf or circumcised the cock to cater for modern sensibilities and tastes.

But back to David.

What excuse did the supposedly God-fearing Florentine city fathers use to explain a ginormous, firm-buttocked, dick-out sex god on public display in a prominent city square?

The oldest lurk in the book — religion.

The statue was originally planned for a local cathedral roof, one of a series of statues of biblical prophets. And what was David best known for? As noted in 1 Samuel 17:39, he stripped naked before venturing onto the battlefield to confront the towering Goliath.

But the biblical David was a mere whisp of a lad, unrecognisable in Michelangelo’s tall, muscled hunk. His puniness was the whole point of the story. Because God had his back, the petite God-botherer, armed with only a slingshot, slew a big, burly, sword-wielding infidel.

Cut vs Uncut

BTW, Signor Michelangelo! No circumcision chisel in your toolbelt? As a Jew, David was cut. Indeed, Samuel placed great emphasis on foreskin snipping in the David vs Goliath tale.

When David volunteered to fight Goliath, Samuel tells us King Saul remonstrated that the lad stood no chance against the seasoned warrior.

“Don’t worry about me,” replied the cheeky young sheep herder, “I’ve killed lions and bears. This uncut Philistine will be like one of them.”

Afterwards, amidst great celebrations, David and Saul’s son Jonathan fall in love.

“Jonathan became one in spirit with David, and he loved him as himself… And Jonathan made a covenant with David because he loved him as himself.”

Saul, jealous of David the Giant Slayer’s popularity, then agreed to marry him to Jonathan’s sister. All he wanted in return was 100 Philistine foreskins. He imagined the intact infidels would kill the lad as he harvested their prepuces.

But David popped out and returned with 200 foreskins.

Regardless, renaissance art celebrated classic ideals. Roman and Greek statues remained intact so Michelangelo undertook a posthumous foreskin restoration on the biblical hero.

What a little dick!

The statue’s small penis invites frequent derisive comments.

Serious scholars of renaissance art solemnly intone that small dicks were considered the ideal at the time. But I prefer my own explanations.

David’s penis is flaccid. These days, we’re accustomed to images of semi-erect or fully hard penises. Everyone gives it a bit of a fluff before snapping the dick pic. But Michelangelo worked from live models. Imagine the added cost of fluffers to keep the model at half-mast as the sculptor chipped away at the marble week after week.

And honestly, a bit much to portray David going into battle with a half-mongrel.

Besides, the people who commissioned the statue intended it for a rooftop. A great big fat schlong sticking out over the city streets would just gift pigeons an extra place to roost.

Anyway, perhaps Michelangelo wasn’t a size queen. But he was certainly a connoisseur of a fine arse.

Mounting David

As Michelangelo neared completion of the statue, the city fathers suddenly thought ‘WTF! How in God’s name do we lift a nearly 6-tonne marble Adonis onto a rooftop?’

They decided to place it in the square instead. During the meeting where they made the decision, grumpy old Leonardo da Vinci, no friend of the young Michelangelo, brought up another concern.

The nude statue was indecent, he declared. No one else commented. However, David’s unveiling ceremony revealed a new addition, a belt of 28 bronze leaves hiding his nudity. Likewise, London’s Victoria and Albert museum later ordered a plaster fig leaf to hang on their replica during visits by the Queen.

Also: Féral Benga: Folies Bergère star, actor & nude model

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.