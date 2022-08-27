On this day: Ludwig II of Bavaria, the Swan King

On August 29, 1881, Scotland’s Courier and Argus commented on the rumoured engagement of an Austrian Archduchess to Ludwig II of Bavaria. Despite careful phrasing, the paper conveyed a pretty obvious message: Don’t go there, girl. The Swan King is a screaming Queen.

“Apart from the circumstance that he is a nominal ruler with substantial revenues, King Ludwig II is hardly the man who would be approached with coquetry by the most daring of damsels or lovelorn of spinsters…

“He is well-built, blonde, with a handsome, dreamy face. Nevertheless, if the Archduchess is to wed His Majesty, it is open to question whether she is to be congratulated.”

Ludwig II ascended the throne of Bavaria at 18. Unprepared for the responsibility of government, he no longer needed to bother after 1870 when Bavaria became incorporated into the German Empire. He remained fabulously wealthy, and a nominal ruler, and could focus on what mattered to him — the arts, architecture… and men.

Yes, men!

Queer history suffers from the constraints imposed by past laws and prejudices against same-sex love. Many historians feel a certain disgrace on behalf of famous queers, or a suspicion that we too readily claim historical figures for our own. Yet historical commentary confers heterosexuality by default. No further evidence is required that a person was straight than that they lived and breathed. Markedly more stringent requirements for queers.

But determining the sexuality of the Swan King is pure mathematics. One plus one equals…

Let’s do the math.

Prince Paul von Thurn und Taxis

Ar seventeen, Ludwig II fell in love with his aide-de-camp, Prince Paul von Thurn und Taxis. Prince Paul, two years older and equally good-looking, returned the affection. The pair rode together, read poetry to each other, enacted scenes from romantic operas and penned passionate letters when apart.

But what does the partner of a man who has everything give him for his birthday?

For the Swan King’s twentieth, Paul came up with a beauty.

A fine singer, he enlisted Richard Wagner who Ludwig sponsored, to coach him in a role from one of the composer’s operas. On the night of Ludwig’s birthday, Paul sang his heart out, gliding across a Bavarian lake astride a giant artificial swan and dressed in silver armour. New-fangled electric light illuminated the romantic scene.

All for an audience of one. Nice to have money!

Rumours of a sexual relationship between the pair spread in Munich, but Ludwig apparently never cared. However, he was a jealous lad — prone to hissy fits — and the relationship ended after a couple of years.

“Gott, have I met beautiful boys in Berlin”

Ludwig II did not fret for too long over the broken relationship. Soon, he formed an attachment to a blond, blue-eyed Prussian groom in his stables. A lot of riding ensured, and an appreciative king promoted Richard Hornig to chief equerry and master of the horse.

On November 21, 1867, Ludwig confided to his diary how much he missed the absent Hornig.

“I have not received any letters from R, and I feel so sad. My heart is but popping out from my chest, and twice I have cried. Foolish me, for doing so, for I must know that he is unable. I hold his letters to my face and kiss the signature. Hold the letters to my skin, closing my eyes and believing he is with me.

“I wish to have no other men, though I am tempted, and Gott, have I met beautiful boys in Berlin, but they have not his eyes and their voice do not resemble his.

“I can see him in his bed, naked and perhaps tearful, his long, yellow hair over his smooth back, and I bite my lips, for I hate that he is so far away from me. So far.”

But, mein Gott, the Swan King lied. He seldom resisted the temptation of a beautiful man. In his mid-30s he enjoyed an expensive fling with the 23-year-old Hungarian actor Josef Kainz. Josef is now revered as one of the greatest actors of the German-speaking theatre of all time.

But not all Ludwig’s lovers were noble or famous. It seems he also enjoyed ‘trade’.

Karl Hesselschwerdt became personal groom to Ludwig at the age of 26 and remained in royal service until the king’s death. When his sexual relationship with the king ended, Karl was relegated in his forties to the role of pimp, procuring other grooms and cavalrymen for the king.

Ludwig wrote Karl detailed notes about arrangements for his sexual assignations. Despite Ludwig paying him for his discretion, Karl kept the letters and they passed down through his family, only coming to light in the 1980s.

In a letter from January 1884, Ludwig laid out for Karl everything he required for a forthcoming overnight stay.

“Dear Karl!

“At night I plan to drive to the castle. Take care of everything there as usual, but I want to talk to you.

“Provide lighting, champagne, vanilla, drinks, [and] music boxes. It must also be warm there. When I arrive, the lantern must be at the foot of the stairs, but you remain in the antechamber of the study (where the others always wait) until I call you from the study. On the dressing table in the bedroom should be a water-filled glass stand.”

In another letter, he tasked Karl as his surrogate with assuring the visitor to the royal bed chamber of the king’s affection.

“Tell him that I love him so, so attached to him, that I should be able to make him fall on his feet when it would be necessary to ask him to do this.

“To keep attitudes and feelings always true and thus always his heart remains devoted to me. I send him a thousand greetings.”

Art and Architecture

But Ludwig II did not only spend money on his lovers. It was at his expense that Wagner composed and mounted many of his operas. The Swan King also commissioned some of the most extravagant castles of the era. The fairy tale Neuschwanstein Castle pictured above later became the inspiration for Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty Castle.

The king paid for all of this from his own pocket, not from Bavarian state funds. His extravagant expenditure indeed benefitted his subjects through his lavish payments for local goods and services.

But his Bavarian ministers became annoyed by the king borrowing from family and other European royals to finance his grand projects. Aware of their displeasure, Ludwig decided to dismiss his cabinet but they beat him to it. The ministers sought evidence that the king was mad.

Certainly, the Swan King was eccentric, but eccentricity does not equal insanity. Karl Hesselschwerdt turned out an ingrate. He didn’t turn over the letters from the king he’d secretly kept. (Probably because they also incriminated him). But he did report that the king sometimes required his young groomsmen to strip naked and dance for him. Sexual harassment yes but not insanity.

The ministry placed Ludwig II under arrest in his summer palace. On June 13, 1886, the king and his doctor went for a walk along the shore of a nearby lake and disappeared. Servants found their bodies in the lake later that night.

Authorities quickly declared the king’s death a suicide. However, he was a strong swimmer, the water was only waist deep, no water was found in his lungs, and he displayed no suicidal tendencies beforehand.

Evidence emerged years later that Ludwig II was probably shot during an escape attempt.

His cousin, Empress Elisabeth of Austria, wrote, “The King was not mad; he was just an eccentric living in a world of dreams. They might have treated him more gently, and thus perhaps spared him so terrible an end.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.