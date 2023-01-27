Plus ça change: the great sodomy epidemic of 1844

In early 1844, the Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) warned readers of an impending sodomy epidemic. Unaware of the impending threat, residents of NSW went about their daily business. Meanwhile, sodomy washed up unnoticed on the shores of Sydney Cove, carried on the waves from Norfolk Island, the renowned Sodom of the South Seas.

The more things change…

Needless to say, the arguments of anti-sodomists barely changed in the years since. Their recent diatribes are barely indistinguishable from those of 1844. They simply swap out WorldPride for Norfolk island.

Throughout history, ‘moralists’ described homosexuality as a horrible and unpleasant, indeed, abominable, thing. Yet the same people argued that anyone with knowledge of same-sex sex acts would prove unable to resist the temptation to indulge.

In 1844, the SMH advanced the same nonsense arguments used by DeSantis in Florida for his ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill and Putin in Russia for his anti-gay propaganda edicts.

“It is well known that crime, where its provocatives and facilities remain unchecked, is rapidly progressive, acquiring the fixedness of habit, spreading by the contagion of example, and losing the restraints of shame and remorse.”

Correspondents to this esteemed journal informed me previously that it’s bad form to write WTF in a serious history article. But, sod it, as they used to say on Norfolk. WTF!

Norfolk Island

The outrage over Norfolk Island’s reportedly endemic sodomy began a few years earlier with a British inquiry into the transportation of convicts. William Molesworth, who chaired the inquiry, opposed transportation. Sensational testimony about the moral depravity allegedly prevalent in the Australian colonies helped sway public opinion.

Consequently, transportation to New South Wales finished in 1840. But the British still needed somewhere to send prisoners. At the time, Norfolk Island provided a conveniently remote destination for the ‘worst of the worst’. As Catholic Bishop Ullathorne told a town hall meeting in Leicestershire, the island housed, “not only the scum of England, but the scum of Botany Bay itself.”

The British excised Norfolk Island from NSW and moved its administration to Van Diemen’s Land (Tasmania) where transportation continued until 1852.

Prostitutes, other men or farm animals

But none of that consoled Australian colonists. They felt defamed by evidence given at the Molesworth Inquiry. Reputedly, their sex partners of choice were either prostitutes, other men or farm animals.

Bishop Ullathorne himself testified to the prevalence of sodomy and bestiality. The bishop thundered that the all-male environs of Norfolk Island encouraged sodomy. However, he somehow failed to notice any parallel with the Catholic priesthood he belonged to.

“There is another class of crimes too frightful even for the imagination of other lands; which St Paul, in detailing the vices of the heathens, has not contemplated; which were unknown to the savage, until taught by the convict – crimes which are notorious – crimes that, dare I describe them, would make your blood to freeze, and your hair to rise erect in horror upon the pale flesh.”

Ullathorne quoted others as estimating two-thirds of the prisoners on Norfolk Island indulged in male-on-male sex.

At a previous inquiry, a former judge testified that 50 – 60 incidences of sodomy occurred daily on the island. According to Judge Stephen, “the most horrid crime known to human nature [is] committed in numberless cases from morning to night.”

Sodomy, as far as the eye could see.

Geographical propinquity

The SMH thought relocating the administration of the island to Hobart a small consolation.

“This will not alter its geographical propinquity, nor protect our shores from the plague of its expirees.”

Apparently, the epidemic of sodomy might float on the waves and wash up on the shores of Sydney Cove.

The Morning Chronicle responded to the SMH article with a history lesson.

“The Herald was mighty eloquent in denunciations of the peculiar species of depravity practised at Norfolk Island. Does the Herald know that it was against that very abomination practised in the South of France that the inquisition was first established? … the abomination, by the efforts of the Popes, was subdued, although some of its vile practices spread from Bulgaria (whence it has its name) to the South of France, thence to England, where, as we unhappily see, it still lingers, and disgraces the country.”

Gosh. Who knew? Bulgaria hey?

Contagious sodomy

The Parramatta Chronicle also chimed in, warning that the contagion would spread to military guards and visitors to Norfolk Island.

A correspondent to the Chronicle insisted there was only one possible solution “short of the destruction of the lives of all things at Norfolk Island.”

Take all the wanton female convicts from Sydney, he suggested, and throw them to the Norfolk Island sodomists.

Whatever it took, said the SMH.

“At whatever inconvenience, at whatever expense, this fetid dunghill ought to be swept away. We, as a community of free and virtuous Britons, are exposed to its pestilential effluvia.”

Speaking of Norfolk Island: Australia’s earliest known gay love letter.

Speaking of Norfolk Island: Australia's earliest known gay love letter.