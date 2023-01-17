Today’s Birthday: the magnificent Eartha Kitt

Eartha Kitt came into this world on January 17, 1927. A friend to our communities in good times and bad, she was also one of the most charismatic entertainers to ever grace stage or screen.

Scroll down for videos

Born on a cotton plantation, Eartha Kitt grew up in poverty. However, her talent saw her placed at a revolutionary new learning institute later known as the High School of Performing Arts.

In her early twenties, Eartha recorded hit singles, appeared on Broadway and began her movie career. In the late 60s, she replaced Julie Newmar as Catwoman on Batman. As TV Guide noted, “Though she only appeared in five episodes, Kitt remains one of the show’s most recognizable figures to this day.”

The White House

However, in 1968, the American political establishment turned on the black, female superstar.

Lyndon B. Johnson had become president in 1963 following the assassination of John F. Kennedy. America then had 16,000 military personnel supporting the South Vietnamese regime against its Communist northern neighbour. However, Johnson greatly expanded the American presence, turning Vietnam into one of the most defining issues of the 1960s.

In 1968, his wife Lady Bird invited Eartha and 49 other women to the White House to discuss ‘juvenile delinquency’. She intended a polite little affair that would generate positive publicity. However, during the luncheon, she asked Eartha Kitt about the Vietnam War. Unlike most visitors, a visit to the White House did not intimidate Eartha and she answered straight.

“Mrs Johnson – we raise children and send them to war… You send the best of this country off to be shot and maimed. No wonder the kids rebel.”

Lady Bird Johnson burst into tears and Eartha Kitt became Public Enemy Number One.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Lady Bird Johnson apologised to the nation for Eartha Kitt’s ‘outburst’.

“I’m sorry that the good constructive things the speakers on the panel said were not heard – only the shrill voice of anger and discord.”

Thus, Eartha Kitt became branded an angry black woman, unable to control herself in polite company. The FBI and CIA opened files on the singer/actress, they spread false rumours, and Eartha found herself unofficially blacklisted.

For the next decade, she focussed on her audiences in Europe and Asia. She eventually made a triumphant return to the US, starring in the Broadway spectacular, Timbuktu!

Where is my man

The first certified gold record of Eartha’s career came in 1984 with her recording of the dance megahit and gay anthem ‘Where is my Man’. The success of that song inspired recordings of ‘I Love Men’ and ‘Cha Cha Heels’ featuring Bronski Beat.

Eartha Kitt headlined numerous benefits for HIV/AIDS and retained a gay audience all her life.

A supporter of same-sex marriage, she said her empathy for her gay audiences stemmed from a shared sense of oppression and rejection.

“We’re all rejected people, we know what it is to be refused, we know what it is to be oppressed, depressed, and then, accused, and I am very much cognizant of that feeling. Nothing in the world is more painful than rejection. I am a rejected, oppressed person, and so I understand them, as best as I can, even though I am a heterosexual.”

My Eartha Kitt story

I saw Eartha in concert at the Cairns Hilton in the early nineties. Shortly before showtime, hotel management showed The Mills Sisters to the best table in the room. Half the room applauded when they arrived. They were superstars in northern Australia. The three sisters from the Torres Strait began singing in the 1950s and performed all over the world. Although close to retiring at the time of Eartha’s concert, they came down to Cairns for a few weeks every year to perform.

But there seemed to be some confusion after the drinks waiter took their order. He called the head waiter, who then called the food and bev manager, and finally, the hotel manager turned up. Then Eartha Kitt’s management arrived on the scene and finally, we caught our first glimpse of Eartha as she swept into the room, inquired about the problem and then politely but firmly put her stiletto down. The sisters wanted their beers in stubbies — and those stubbies in coolers — a reasonable request in tropical Cairns. It’s a bloody hot town. No one drinks beer out of a glass.

Eartha Kitt made it clear the show would not begin until her guests had what they wanted. A waiter was dispatched to the Barbary Coast, the local name for a nearby strip of rather rough and tumble, since-demolished hotels. He soon returned with three drink coolers prompting a further round of cheerful applause.

Eartha’s show was magnificent. She was commanding, charismatic, sexy, alluring — everything you saw on film or video and more. She stood onstage motionless for minutes at a time. The audience remained spellbound. Occasionally she offered the tiniest hint of a purr, and then a full-throated growl before launching into one of her classic songs. The passing years took no toll on her magnificent voice. There are simply too few superlatives to describe Eartha Kitt, superstar, and consummate entertainer.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.