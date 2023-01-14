Yukio Mishima: the beautiful should die young

Yukio Mishima, born January 14 1925, emerged as the enfant terrible of Japanese literature in the late forties with Confessions of a Mask. Mishima’s early semi-autobiographical work dealt honestly with his homosexuality. However, he maintained respectability through a strategy of plausible deniability. In 1970, Yukio Mishima shocked the world when he attempted a coup with a small right-wing militia and committed seppuku.

Confessions of a Mask

In Confessions of a Mask, Yukio Mishima recalled discovering masturbation while looking at an image of St Sebastian.

“A remarkably handsome youth was bound naked to the trunk of the tree. Crossed hands raised high, and the thongs binding his wrists tied to the tree. No other bonds visible, and the only covering for the youth’s nakedness — a coarse white cloth knotted loosely about his loins.”

Mishima noted that most saints in religious paintings suffered from the decrepitude of age. But not the youthful and ripped St Sebastian. Even the arrows piercing the martyr’s otherwise unblemished body excited Mishima.

Trembled with pagan joy

“My entire being trembled with some pagan joy – my blood soared up; my loins swelled as though in wrath… my hands, completely unconsciously, began a motion they had never been taught. I felt a secret, radiant something rise swiftly to the attack from inside me. Suddenly, it burst forth, bringing with it a blinding intoxication.”

The work combines Yukio Mishima’s great obsessions. Masculinity, the juxtaposition of pleasure and pain, and martyrdom.

Sickly as a child, Yukio’s dictatorial grandmother kept him away from the rough and tumble of other boys. He became a devoted reader. Young Yukio learned early to hide his true self to fit in.

“Everybody says that life is a stage. But most people do not seem to become obsessed with the idea, at any rate, not as early as I did. By the end of childhood, I was already firmly convinced that it was so and that I was to play my part on the stage without once ever revealing my true self.”

Following discomfort in his family over the revelations in Confessions of a Mask, Mishima married. Friends said his thirst for respectability prompted the marriage. And it worked. His wife and children strenuously denied his homosexuality after his death. He, and they, portrayed his literary discussion of sexuality as observational rather than personal experience.

Yukio Mishima: buff male model

Yukio also overcame his embarrassment at his own perceived effeminacy through bodybuilding. The once scrawny lad transformed into a buff male model, rippling with muscle. He despised what he perceived as feminine weakness in himself and his country.

“Since World War II, the feminine tradition has been emphasized to the exclusion of the masculine. We wanted to cover our consciences. So we gave great publicity to the fact that we are peace-loving people who love flower-arranging and gardens and that sort of thing… The Government wanted to cover our masculine tradition from the eyes of foreigners as a kind of protection.”

As an author, Mishima blended Japanese traditional and Western literary styles. He wore western-style clothing and lived in a western-style home. He spoke English and German fluently. But he nevertheless obsessively opposed the post-war ‘pollution’ of Japanese culture by outside influences. He was also increasingly concerned by his own aging.

“The beautiful should die young, and everyone else should live as long as possible. Unfortunately, 95% of people get it backwards, with gorgeous people lingering into their eighties and hideous fools dropping dead at 21.”

He formed his own militia. Horrified by the enforced abdication of the Emperor, he wanted to restore Hirohito’s status as a divine being.

Seppuku

On 25 November 1970, Mishima and four of his militia took the commandant of a Tokyo military base hostage. He harangued an assembly of about 2000 soldiers but, after failing to enlist them to his cause, committed seppuku. Mishima shouted ‘Long live the Emperor’ and sliced his stomach open with a sword. One of his young followers then decapitated the literary giant. However, unlike St Sebastian, Yukio Mishima’s death inspired not idolatry but pity. But his words live on.

Read Confessions of a Mask free at the Internet Archive.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.