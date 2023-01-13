Rosa Bonheur, the most famous artist you never heard of

A January 13, 1858 newspaper advertisement invited the public to an English exhibition of The Horse Fair. The monumental painting brought French artist Rosa Bonheur international fame. The openly lesbian painter became the first woman to receive France’s highest award, the Legion of Honour.

In 1928, the Kansas City Times recalled Rosa Bonheur as one of the most remarkable women of the nineteenth century.

“By sheer force of will and character, she achieved such success as few women ever achieved. Rosa Bonheur was 100 years ahead of her time – a pioneer in the worldwide struggle for women’s rights. Not an evangelist in the movement but an object lesson.

“She did things in a casual way that made some people gasp. She bobbed her hair because long hair took too much of her [work] time.

“As a result, of course, many people thought her queer.

“She wore trousers and a blouse because she found trousers more convenient than skirts. She was a fine horsewoman and rode her horse astride. That seemed to her the natural way for a woman, as well as a man, to ride a horse.”

The Horse Fair

The Horse Fair was monumental – 244.5 cm × 506.7 cm – and caused a sensation when first exhibited in France in 1853. Critics noted that before Rosa Bonheur, artists painted animals as part of the landscape. However, Rosa’s animals dominated that landscape.

She first accompanied the painting to exhibitions in England in 1855. When Queen Victoria requested a private viewing, Rosa wore a dress to Buckingham Palace. Wearing a dress was not a dealbreaker for her. At home and while painting in public, she wore men’s clothes because she found them both practical and comfortable. French law banned women from wearing trousers, so Rosa successfully applied for an exemption. But she still wore dresses to exhibitions and other public events and almost always when sitting for paintings or photographs.

However, Rosa Bonheur took no interest in fashion and wore whatever was at hand. A journalist once noticed her wearing a skirt not quite long enough, allowing an occasional glimpse of the work boots she had on under the gown.

In 1858, Rosa sold the publishing rights for fine art prints of The Horse Fair. But it proved too large, as explained in a public notice on January 13.

“Some difficulty arose from its size not suiting the dimensions of the engravers studio.”

“Mademoiselle Rosa Bonheur, wishing to have as good a plate as possible produced, and thinking she could paint a new picture better than her first, volunteered to do so. The result has been that a repetition picture was painted by her.’

With the assistance of girlfriend Nathalie Micas, Rosa painted a half-size version of the original. It is now in London’s National Gallery, while the original resides in New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Rosa Bonheur and Nathalie Micas

Rosa’s father was a landscape and portrait painter. He apprenticed his 12-year-old daughter to a seamstress after an education marked by expulsions for disrupting the class. But that didn’t work out, either. So, he taught her to paint.

Around the age of twenty, she met Nathalie Micas, also an artist, and two years older. Nathalie gave up her career to assist Rosa in hers. They bought the Château de By on the edge of a forest outside Paris. Popular with the locals, the two women hosted friends, family and visiting international artists. In 1865, neighbours watched in awe as a convoy of royal carriages rolled along the country lanes. Empress Eugenie emerged from one of the carriages to pin the Legion of Honour to Rosa’s blouse.

Nathalie and Rosa’s remained devoted companions for 45 years until Nathalie died in 1889. Newspapers reported that the death devastated the artist. She stopped working and became a recluse.

Rosa Bonheur and Anna Klumpke

Rosa’s seclusion would not last. Anna Klumpke first visited Château de By in 1895 when she was 43 and Rosa 77. Rosa had fascinated the American since she received a ‘Rosa’ doll as a childhood gift. Now a successful portraitist, she wanted to paint her idol, and Rosa acquiesced.

In 1899, the Wichita Eagle reported on their subsequent relationship.

“Rosa Bonheur met Anna Klumpke when life’s fitful fever was almost spent. She met and loved her.”

Locals witnessed a change come across their distinguished neighbour.

“Perplexed, astonished, mystified, they rejoiced. They saw a bent and worn woman gradually rejuvenated. The people who loved her saw an amazing sight. They saw the revival of courage and ambition. Sombre pessimism fled before the blessings of companionship. Rosa Bonheur began to make plans for trips, for renewed work, for a larger studio.”

According to the Eagle, the pair became devoted and “Miss Klumpke refused every order that could take her away from her friend.”

Anna refused even to visit her mother in Paris because of the demands of ‘the alter of friendship’.

Rosa died in 1899, leaving everything to Anna. Anna divided the estate between Rosa’s family and friends, keeping only the château for herself. In her diary, published in French in 1908, she recounted her love affair with the celebrated artist.

Rosa was buried with Nathalie in Paris’s Père Lachaise Cemetery. Anna joined them there following her death in 1942.

The mission of a woman

Rosa Bonheur attributed her independent spirit and determination to live an authentic life to virtues instilled by her father.

“My father, this enthusiastic apostle of humanity, has repeatedly told me that the mission of woman is to raise up mankind, that she is the Messiah of future centuries. I owe to its doctrines the great and proud ambition which I conceived for the sex to which I pride myself of belonging and whose independence I will maintain until my last day.”

As to her clothing choices and female companions?

“I am a painter. I have earned my living honestly. My private life is nobody’s concern.”

