On this day: Jane Addams, Nobel prize-winning reformer

Born into wealth on September 6, 1860, Nobel Peace Prize winner Jane Addams devoted her life to fighting poverty, racism and war with the support of her female ‘romantic partners’.

Awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her activism, Jane Addams became a household name in the US for her championing of social justice. A 2001 biography noted her contribution to American life.

“Nearly every piece of major reform in the years 1895–1930 comes with Jane Addams’s name attached in one way or another.”

Politics was in Jane’s blood. Her father, an eight-term state Senator, was a friend of Abraham Lincoln’s and a staunch opponent of slavery.

Ellen Gates Starr

Jane Addams lost her mother during infancy and her father as a young woman. She spent her substantial inheritance on a rundown Chicago mansion which she and Ellen Gates Starr, her first serious girlfriend, turned into a community centre known as Hull House.

They started with a kindergarten and quickly expanded. Jane and Ellen enlisted educated women of means to live at the house and offer voluntary services to the local urban poor. They taught sewing and other domestic skills but also literacy, literature, history, and art. They gave free concerts and hosted lectures on current issues.

Hull House volunteers helped local families from the cradle to the grave. They delivered babies, nursed the sick and helped out at funerals. The centre also operated as a refuge for abused women.

Jane Addams and Ellen Gates Starr lived together for many years in a devoted romantic relationship. Jane once wrote to her paramour, “Let’s love each other through thick and thin and work out a salvation.”

The reference to working out salvation (later) would seem to reflect her decidedly secular approach to community service.

However, the spark eventually went out of the relationship.

Mary Rozet Smith

In The Education of Jane Addams (a wonderful book — read it free at the Internet Archive), Victoria Brown suggests Jane and Ellen’s relationship could not survive amidst the hurly-burly of Hull House.

“By contrast, the love that grew between Jane and Mary Rozet Smith took root in the settlement’s soil and thrived on it. Rather than compete with Hull House for Jane’s time and affection, Mary made herself indispensable to Jane’s work there.

“For over forty years, Mary Rozet Smith devoted herself entirely to ‘making life easier for Jane Addams. That’, recalled Jane’s nephew, ‘was her career, her philosophy’.”

Mary Rozet Smith was another wealthy Chicago heiress. Almost a decade younger than Jane and Ellen, the latter had taught her at school.

She became one of the chief donors to Hull House soon after its founding and she and Jane fell in love a few years later.

The Nobel Peace Prize

Jane Addams did not receive her Nobel Peace Prize for her community work. It was for her activism.

A formidable public speaker, Jane used her talent to raise awareness and funds for Hull House and similar enterprises. She was opinionated, passionate and persuasive. She became a household name, America’s ‘best-known female public figure’.

As such, she spoke out vehemently against war.

Her peace activism began in 1898 when she opposed the U.S. annexation of the Philippines. She became even more outspoken after the outbreak of World War I. After the war, she was elected president of the International Committee of Women for a Permanent Peace.

As a major figure in the international peace movement, her voice carried weight in the US. She advocated for juvenile courts, an 8-hour working day for women, workers’ compensation and old age pensions. Jane Addams also worked tirelessly for justice for immigrants, African Americans, and minority groups.

Continuing her abolitionist father’s legacy, she protested America’s failure to move beyond mere abolition of slavery, “to remove fetters, to prevent cruelty.”

Jane predicted that the failure to address the injustice faced by African Americans would have consequences.

“We have allowed ourselves to become indifferent to the gravest situation in our American life.”

Jane’s health declined following a heart attack in 1926. She died in 1935, a year after Mary Rozet Smith succumbed to illness. Mary had neglected her own health to care for the woman she loved

