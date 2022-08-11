On this day: Is It True What They Say about Sailors?

On August 13, 1853, sailor Raphael Gallenti began a sentence at San Quentin prison in California for sodomy. Not the last San Quentin inmate convicted of sodomy, nor even the last sailor. Prison records also contain photos of Homer Baker and Thomas Keene, convicted in 1908.

Comics once routinely asked ‘Is it true what they say about sailors?’

The standard PG rejoinder indicated naval men had a girl in every port. But in gay circles across the globe, the question prompted a more nudge-nudge, wink-wink response. Because sailors were notoriously predisposed to alternative sexual activity.

It makes perfect sense. As in any other population, a proportion of sailors would be naturally gay or bisexual. But situational homosexuality would likely increase the incidence of same-sex activity in the once all-male environs of the navy.

A British naval officer wrote in 1910 that homosexual relationships were common aboard ships.

“Homosexuality was rife and one could see with his own eyes how it was going on between officers. I have been told that in some services (the Austrian and French for instance), nobody ever remarks about it, taking such a thing as a natural proceeding.”

He also stated that anal sex occurred regularly.

“To my knowledge, sodomy is a regular thing on ships that go on long cruises. In the warships, I would say that the sailors preferred it.”

Other than such statements, naval court records provide the only substantive evidence of the prevalence of homosexuality. But the difficulty of obtaining convictions skewed those statistics. Sodomy required proof of anal penetration — and often — of ejaculation.

Martin Billin and James Bryan

In 1762, Joshua James testified to a court martial about catching two sailors balls deep in buggery.

“They were behind a chest; Martin Billin with his face to the chest & James Bryan’s belly to Martin Billin’s back.

“I then threw myself down on the chest & run my hand down between the forepart of Bryan & the hinder part of Billin. Billin’s breeches were about halfway down his thigh, and Bryan’s trousers were down on his knees.

“I laid hold of Bryan’s yard (cock – and no, not named for its length!) & pulled it out of Billin’s fundament (arse).”

While the statement proved penetration, the court pressed for the evidence needed to justify a conviction.

“When you had Bryan’s yard in your hand, did you observe whether there had been any emission from it?”

“I cannot tell whether there was any emission, but my hand was moist after handling it.”

“By what means are you sure Bryan’s yard had penetrated the body of Billin?”

“Because as I lay hold of part of his yard, the other part came out with a spring, as if a cork had been drawn out of a bottle.”

Pop!

Minus ejaculation, the court felt unable to pronounce the death penalty. No hung seamen without semen. But the poor buggers nevertheless copped a thousand lashes each after the judges decided on a verdict of ‘partly proved’.

Raphael Gallenti

San Quentin’s Raphael Gallenti obviously proved a model prisoner during his five-year sentence for sodomy, promoted to the position of prison ‘trustee’. Released in 1858, he then received a pardon from California Governor John B Weller. According to the Sacramento Daily Union, ‘it having been ascertained that he was the victim of popular excitement and prejudice’. Unfortunately, the paper provides no further details.

Another sailor convicted of sodomy arrived at San Quentin in 1858. Francis Burnham served eight years.

Scant documentation survives of earlier prisoners. But California archives contain the prison photos of 19-year-old Homer Baker and 24-year-old Thomas Keene, sentenced together to San Quentin in 1908.

Their ship, the USS New Jersey, only recently arrived in San Francisco as part of a massive US fleet on a flag-waving circumnavigation of the world. Unfortunately, nothing else is known of the young men’s prison experience or life afterwards.

Homer Baker and Thomas Keene

San Quentin was undoubtedly an unpleasant place for inmates. Prisoners suffered brutality at the hands of guards — and not only extrajudicial punishment. Torture remained an approved method of interrogation at San Quentin until 1944. Inmates also not infrequently suffered violent deaths at the hands of fellow inmates.

But, people will find their joy where they can. Photos in California archives show numerous gay and transgender prisoners performing at and attending the annual sports day in drag.

We’re a resilient mob!

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.